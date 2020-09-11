Despite some cancellations, Brazos Valley offers Sept. 11 events

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of some events commemorating 9/11, there are still ways for local residents to pay their respects.
According to Gerry Hince of the American Legion Post 159, a statue dedication previously planned for today at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex has been postponed. The City of College Station also canceled its annual 9/11 ceremony at the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial. However, the city encouraged residents via social media to visit the memorial on their own time.
Bryan Fire Department spokesman Daniel Buford said Bryan firefighters will still be making their annual memorial climb. At 8:30 a.m., firefighters will line up at Merrill Green Stadium and prepare to climb steps repeatedly until they have ascended the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs. The climb represents what many first responders in New York City faced on 9/11 while rescuing civilians from the World Trade Center. While the event is closed to the public, it will be livestreamed on the Bryan Fire Department Facebook page.
Local nonprofit Team Red White & Blue will host its annual moving tribute walk all day today. Participants can meet the group at the Military Depot across from the Texas A&M campus on Texas Avenue. The group will start walking from the parking lot and make a circular path through College Station while carrying American flags. The event lasts from 7 a.m. until about 7:30 p.m. and participants can join at any time. Flags will be provided for some, though participants also can bring their own flags. The organization’s leadership said the flags should be the American flag or directly related to branches of the military or military organizations, such as the VFW. Political or social movement flags are discouraged. Participants must socially distance.
The VFW Post 4792 and Auxiliary in Brazos County posted to Facebook that the post will reopen to 50% capacity at 3 p.m. today, and will be offering food. Anyone who enters the post must be wearing a mask, except when they are sitting down to eat, the post notes.
