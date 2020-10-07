Despite pandemic, Brazos Valley neighbors find ways to mark annual National Night Out

National Night Out looked a little different Tuesday due to COVID-19, but a handful of neighborhoods in Bryan and College Station held smaller gatherings, while Navasota opted to host a parade.
“The whole point of National Night Out is just to get out and meet your neighbors and make sure you build and maintain that relationship so you can look out for one another,” said Officer Tristen Lopez, College Station Police Department spokesman.
For the past two years, residents of Stonewater Villages in the Pebble Creek subdivision have held events they’ve dubbed Street Meets each month, but every October it becomes a National Night Out event. They have not let the coronavirus stop their gatherings, but instead have made the necessary changes: wearing masks, having hand sanitizer available and eliminating the meal aspect.
“We want to get to know everybody,” Connie Bradshaw, who serves on the planning committee, said about continuing the event through COVID-19.
George Pritchard, who also helps plan the events, said if neighbors know one another, they can help one another.
It was important to Bradshaw to still have the National Night Out event this year to show support for the police department and all first responders.
Even though large block parties could not happen this year, Lopez said, CSPD viewed this year’s National Night Out as a return to its roots.
Started by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out was originally meant to encourage people to turn on their porch lights, go outside and meet their neighbors and request police officers stop by their event to interact and answer questions, he said.
In addition to meeting community members and having those conversations, Lopez said, the events give officers a chance to share the message of lock-take-hide and “see something, say something,” identifying property theft as the most prevalent crime CSPD sees.
“We’re here to make our community safer, and sometimes all we need is the clue, the tip, that something might be going on for us to look into that and figure out, sometimes nothing’s going on — and sometimes there actually is criminal activity going on” Lopez said. “Many of the vehicle burglars that we catch, for example, happen because people report suspicious activity.”
Second-time National Night Out host Cindy Bengs, who has family members in law enforcement, said it is important to her to show support for the officers who support the community.
“I think it’s a great way for the people that serve our neighborhood to meet the people in the neighborhood,” she said.
Ashtin Harper, who attended Bengs’ party off Thornberry Drive in Bryan, said communities are too separated. She said she did not know many of her neighbors when she lived in Waco and would like to see more events like National Night Out geared toward helping neighbors get to know one another.
“I think it would help us help the community better,” said Harper, who works as a dispatcher for the Brazos County 9-1-1 District.
Rather than having individual gatherings, Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said, his city’s solution was to host a parade featuring police officers and first responders where people could socially distance themselves along the parade route down Washington Avenue.
Myatt said it was important to still do something to mark the day because of how important National Night Out is to the police department’s operations in the community.
“We try to do as much proactive things, but nine times out of 10, people call the police because there’s an issue or a problem,” he said. “National Night Out, like with some of our other events, we really enjoy because it’s not that we’re showing up just as a police officer having to do police action. We’re trying to enhance our relationship with our community.”
This year’s parade limited how much time the police could visit with community members, but the events allow the community to see the police officers as individuals and put a face with a name instead of just seeing a uniform. To be good servants in the community, Myatt said, police departments must build and maintain relationships and partnerships with community members and business owners.
“It’s just like any other job. It’s a job,” he said. “But unfortunately, our position is when folks see us, they think, ‘Uh oh something’s wrong, something’s bad.’ We try to have events like this so that we can break down some of those barriers. We’re not here for just trouble only. We’re also here just to be a part of the community as well, and we want to be totally immersed in the community and do as much community policing as we can.”
