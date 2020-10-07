Despite pandemic, Brazos Valley neighbors find ways to mark annual National Night Out

Started by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out was originally meant to encourage people to turn on their porch lights, go outside and meet their neighbors and request police officers stop by their event to interact and answer questions, he said.

In addition to meeting community members and having those conversations, Lopez said, the events give officers a chance to share the message of lock-take-hide and “see something, say something,” identifying property theft as the most prevalent crime CSPD sees.

“We’re here to make our community safer, and sometimes all we need is the clue, the tip, that something might be going on for us to look into that and figure out, sometimes nothing’s going on — and sometimes there actually is criminal activity going on” Lopez said. “Many of the vehicle burglars that we catch, for example, happen because people report suspicious activity.”

Second-time National Night Out host Cindy Bengs, who has family members in law enforcement, said it is important to her to show support for the officers who support the community.

“I think it’s a great way for the people that serve our neighborhood to meet the people in the neighborhood,” she said.