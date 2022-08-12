Despite falling gas prices, B-CS still has highest average price in Texas

Despite falling gasoline prices, the Bryan-College Station metropolitan area has the highest average prices in Texas, according to AAA Texas.

Currently, AAA Texas says the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in the Bryan-College Station metro area is $3.72 and diesel is $4.72. These averages are down from the metro area’s record of $4.69 for a regular gallon on June 14.

Bryan-College Station is one of 27 major metro areas in Texas listed by AAA. The metro area with the second-highest average gas price in Texas is Midland with an average of $3.65. Brownsville-Harlingen had the lowest average price of the state’s metro areas at $3.18.

AAA Texas says the average cost of gas in Brazos County is $3.77. Culberson County in west Texas has the highest average price per county in the state at $4.26 per gallon.

AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.98 on Friday. The average in Texas was $3.48, which is the cheapest by state in the country. These averages are down from a national record of $5.02 and state record of $4.70 in June. Hawaii currently has the highest average gas price per state at $5.39.

On Thursday, AAA announced the national average of regular gas dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since March 5. AAA said oil prices spiked this spring due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led the national average to reach a new all-time high.

According to gasbuddy.com, the lowest gas prices in College Station on Friday could be found at Costco and Sam’s, which were selling gas for $3.53 but require a store membership to purchase gas. A Shell station on Wellborn Road was selling gas for $3.54. In Bryan, the cheapest gas could be found at Kroger on Boonville Road for $3.62.

There were nine gas stations in the state of Texas selling gas for under $3 on Friday, according to gasbuddy.com. A Valero station in Magnolia had the lowest price in the state at $2.95.