DesignSpark Innovation Center to come to Bryan

Lake Walk announced a partnership with Electrocomponets on Wednesday that will bring in the DesignSpark Innovation Center to Bryan, which was formerly known as the Lake Walk Innovation Center.

“We are very excited to partner with Lake Walk on this truly innovative facility – our first in North America. We’ve long had DesignSpark, our virtual design engineering community, and platform, and this partnership will now add a corresponding fully connected physical space to help innovators and engineers create and improve the next generation of technology,” Mike Bray, Vice President of Innovation and DesignSpark for Electrocomponents, said in a release.

The new center will offer access to tools, resources, expertise, products, and support for designers, engineers, inventors, startups as well as the company’s existing customers and suppliers.

The new facility also will provide prototyping facilities onsite for startups and subject matter experts to use, as well as consulting services to aid in testing, development and launching of new products and services.

“We acquired this building and started the Innovation Center with just this purpose in mind, to create a meaningful place of global impact at the intersection of technology and community,” Spencer Clements of Traditions Acquisition Partnership, said in a release. “The DesignSpark Innovation Center is the perfect name and reflects not only a key brand within Electrocomponents but also the culture of creativity that emanates from all of Lake Walk. We are grateful for Electrocomponents’ vision and look forward to working with this leading-edge enterprise as we continue to develop Lake Walk as a place for best-in-class companies, ideas, and talent.”