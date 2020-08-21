Demolition of Sue Haswell Park pool begins

Demolition of the Sue Haswell Park pool began Monday and is expected to continue until the end of the month.
Depending on fill dirt options, the cost to demolish the pool ranges from $33,000 to $42,000.
The Sue Haswell Park pool was constructed in 1957, making it the city of Bryan’s oldest pool, and Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said it has outlasted its useful life.
The city has not decided on a potential replacement — such as a splash pad — for the pool, Walker said. He said that once the Texas Department of Transportation is done with the upgrades to William Joel Bryan Parkway, the city hopes to update the park’s master plan, which would include a time for public input to help decide what the city will do at the park. Walker said this is not in the fiscal year 2021 budget.
Based on a report provided to the City Council by the Bannon Corporation, Walker said in February 2015, the cost to renovate the pool ranged from almost $900,000 to nearly $1.2 million. At the time of the report, he said the minimal costs to keep the pool operational was about $500,000, but that estimate did not address amenities that would make the pool more inviting to the public.
Annual costs to operate the pool during the summer average $22,000, Walker said, with an average of 17 attendees per day for open public swim, but not inclusive of swim lesson programs and rentals. When last operated, the pool served primarily rental and swim lesson program needs and annual revenues average just over $4,000. Since last being opened in 2018, Walker said those needs are provided at other city pools as the Haswell pool required repairs before opening to the public.
Walker said that since attendance is “well below capacity at other pools,” the city of Bryan decided on demolishing the Haswell pool.
