Democrats in race for Brazos County Precinct 4 commissioner seat hope to be voice of the community

Four Democrats are competing in the March 1 primary election for the Precinct 4 seat on the Brazos County Commissioners Court to replace Irma Cauley, who will not seek another term.
Early voting begins Feb. 14, and the general election is Nov. 8. The four candidates are Ann Boney, Roy Flores, Prentiss Madison and Wanda J. Watson, and are all Bryan residents.
Boney, 71, was born in Amarillo and has called Bryan her home for over 38 years. This is her first time running for a county position. She is a member of the Greater Tabernacle Baptist Church in Bryan and said her faith and her family are “incredibly important.” She has three children, Christopher, Roycee and Raymond; and 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She is currently retired and previously worked for 28 years within Texas A&M University in the Benz School of Floral Design in the College of AgriLife Sciences. She attended two years of community college and is an active member in the Bryan community. She is a member of many organizations including: Bryan Police Department Citizen Advisory Committee; Civil Service Commission in Bryan; Brazos County Pastors’ Coalition; Workforce Solutions Board of the Brazos Valley Council of Governments; MSC OPAS Board of Directors; and current secretary and former 23-year president for the Brazos County Branch of the NAACP.
Boney said she has been a “staunch advocate for the basic human and civil rights of all residents.”
“With an exceptional record of care and advocacy, I have championed the causes of education, workforce and civil servant development, the arts, and social justice campaigns,” she said. “I will be the trusted advocate that we can count on, and I am the only candidate with the breadth of experience necessary to succeed our veteran county commissioner.”
She said Brazos County “needs to continue to move forward, much as our state does, in addressing mental health and its impact on our jails.”
If elected, she said she hopes to address growing transportation needs, and recruit businesses to Brazos County to provide meaningful jobs to residents.
“We have the opportunity to continue to chart a path forward for all of us, and I am proud to bring my passion of service for a community that has given so much to me and my experience in advocating for those most vulnerable,” she said.
Flores, 61, was born and raised in Bryan and he and his wife have three daughters Leah, Sara and Angela. This is his first time running for a county position after working in his company, Flores Finance, for the last 28 years. He attended Blinn College and has a background in electronics.
Flores is a former planning and zoning commissioner for the city of Bryan, and one of the founding members of the Hispanic Forum. He is a member of the Black and White Scholarship Ball Committee; Bryan ISD Redistricting Committee; and has served as a Grand Jury Commissioner and a Bryan Community Development Commissioner as well as spending 10 years as a Little League softball coach.
“My parents instilled in me a passion for politics. This job will allow me to bring the working man’s perspective to the commissioner’s court until such time as the court deems it prudent to have court after working hours,” Flores said. “I am a creative thinker and thrive on problem-solving but adapt easily to change direction when needed. I don’t ask anyone to do anything that I wouldn’t do myself.”
If elected, he hopes to look into “adequate funding that is needed for the health department to combat COVID,” and foresee a “system to reduce illegal dumping on county roads.”
He believes “it’s not about who’s wrong and who’s right, it’s about what’s wrong and how do we make it right.”
Madison, 45, also was born and raised in Bryan and he and his wife, Patricia, have four children, Alanna, Giovonni, Mica and Prentiss Jr. He has served as a Bryan City Council member since 2016 and will finish his term in November. He also works for his family business, Madison Metals. He attended Prairie View A&M University for 3 1/2 years and studied Business Ag.
He has served as a commissioner for Bryan’s Planning and Zoning Board, and is a member of multiple organizations including: Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency; Brazos Valley Boys and Girls Club; Bryan Rotary Club; and the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association.
Growing up in a missionary Baptist Church, one of the church members was a county commissioner and Madison was “amazed at the things he did,” and by the time he was in high school, he said he knew he wanted to be involved in county government.
“There has always been a passion there but the willingness to serve the people that I grew up with, and the community I have known and love. I always thought it was great to serve the people of my community and the City of Bryan and Brazos County,” he said.
He said the experience he has received with a background in city government will allow him to best serve the county. If elected, he hopes to work on “making sure we bring in quality jobs, those well-paying jobs of $16/hour and up … especially for blue-collar workers,” he said. “We are really going to work on our rural areas. We need to make sure that utilities, electricity, internet service and all of those things, that we have them … and that the rural areas are getting the best quality that there is.”
As a leader he appreciates “great conversation” and likes to listen to what citizens’ needs are in order to design a plan to fix those needs.
“It is not about representing a particular group; it is about representing everybody in your community. I represent Brazos County and I don’t represent a particular group,” he said.
Watson, 70, grew up in Midland and has called Bryan her home for the last 40 years, 37 of those residing in Precinct 4. She retired in 2016 and has one daughter, Andrea. In Watson’s free time she enjoys reading and listening to audiobooks. She graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a BBA in accounting and has a master’s in educational administration from Texas A&M. She retired after working as a director in the office of admissions at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.
She is the former chair of the Democratic Party of Brazos County, and has been the Democratic Precinct 17 chair, and is a current board member of the Bryan ISD Education Foundation and the education chair for the Brazos Valley chapter of the NAACP.
She said she felt the timing was right for her to run for this position, and has a passion for service to the community.
“I can be that county commissioner that truly represents Precinct 4. I can show that passion that I have for my community, and I can be that servant and voice from the community,” she said. “When I see people who are informed, I know I have that passion to serve my fellow man, and to take that passion into my community.”
If elected, she hopes to bring knowledge to those community members who may not know what local government does and ways it can benefit them. She said she hopes to keep the community informed and with time she will see what areas the county may need attention or improvement.
“I think this is a good [chance] for me to be that voice, to keep the community informed and to listen to those issues and bring that back to the court, and hopefully I can advocate for the citizens and be able to bring solutions to those issues,” she said. “In this role that the county serves … I can take action and come up with reasonable solutions where people will feel like someone is equally representing them.”
She said she will be as transparent as she can and listen to the needs of citizens.
“We are there to represent Brazos County. We should want fair and equal representation across the county,” she said. “I will try to be fair and as honest and as trustworthy of the position as possible because that is my style.”