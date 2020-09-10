Delayed mail angers residents at College Station retirement community

Residents of the Langford Methodist Retirement Community in College Station say their mail was delayed for one week after a mail carrier declined to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
According to Langford executive assistant Stacey Nehring, the mail carrier recently assigned to the facility has declined answering health questions or having her temperature taken with a forehead scan.
“Because we are under guidelines as an assisted living, senior living and memory support center, we have to screen people to let them into the building,” Nehring said.
A letter sent to the facility from College Station postmaster Thomas Tone stated that the USPS cannot force the carrier to abide by the screening system.
“The Postal Service respects the additional measures taken to protect your employees and/or residents of your organization,”
the letter reads. “While we understand your concerns, we cannot permit our letter carriers to comply with any request to submit to screenings, including medical questionnaires or temperature checks prior to delivering mail to your facility. There are several alternate means by which the Postal Service is willing to accommodate delivery during this pandemic.”
The letter explains that the Langford may elect to redirect mail to a temporary receptacle outside the building, place mail on hold at the post office for customers to pick up or redirect mail to an alternate location.
On Wednesday, a postal worker did arrive at the facility with unsorted mail for Langford staff to sort and deliver, said Alan Brown, president and CEO of Methodist Retirement Communities.
“The Langford, a part of Methodist Retirement Communities, is disappointed in the resolution that the United States Postal Office has offered,” Brown wrote in a statement provided to The Eagle. “As of today, they have suggested that the matter is closed because they arrived at our community on September 9th with a week’s worth of undelivered, unsorted mail for our staff to sort and deliver. We find this so-called solution to be unacceptable because these residents are US citizens with a government-issued mailbox, which should afford these residents the same confidentiality and predictability that is granted to any US citizen.”
Benton Cocanougher, retired former dean of Texas A&M’s Mays Business School, is a two-year resident of the Langford and serves as president of the Langford residents’ council, advocating for the rights of those at the complex. Cocanougher has spoken to many of his friends living at the Langford and says many are concerned with the situation and have tried to retrieve their mail from the post office.
Nehring said that’s not an option for many who live at the community.
“They can’t drive. Many are the most vulnerable and cannot go to post office,” she said. “Our assisted living members can leave [the property] for essential medical appointments only, but can’t leave on the daily to get their mail.”
Cocanougher said residents have been waiting to receive everything from prescriptions to pension checks.
“Part of the Medicare supplements you get come through Express Scripts, and with my role as residents’ council, I get calls from people,” he said. “[There are] a lot of first-of-the-month pension checks and prescriptions. I ordered new masks and didn’t get those. You don’t know what you’re missing, like bills and any number of things. It’s unbelievable, to be honest.”
According to Nehring and Cocanougher, residents and administrators have tried reaching out to U.S. Rep. Bill Flores for help.
“Over time that might produce results, but for people who are waiting for prescriptions, their patience weighs thin,” Cocanougher said.
Tone could not be reached for comment Wednesday. An official with the U.S Postal Service’s district office in Houston said she would research the situation and provide a statement, but one had not been received by press time Wednesday.
