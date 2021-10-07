Dead girl’s identity still a mystery five years later

When Chelsea Stanford stepped into the role of chief investigator for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in February, one of the first things she did was look at all of the outstanding cases.

The top one was “Madisonville Jane Doe.”

Over five years after the remains of a young girl were found in a suitcase in a pasture off an Interstate 45 access road, authorities have yet to identify the deceased girl now known as “Madisonville Jane Doe.”

“As the anniversary comes around, it shakes people to their core a little bit more that so much time has gone past and since the anniversary has come up and other news outlets have spread the news story, we got even more tips,” Stanford said. “Everyone who has been involved with this case has been determined to [bring] Baby Madison’s name back and we’re all working extremely hard on it.”

Madison County deputies responded to a call in September 2016 when a man mowing a property adjacent to I-45 stopped after his mower struck something, later to be discovered as the suitcase containing the girl’s skeletal remains.

