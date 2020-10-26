Davis, Stasny vie for Bryan school board’s Place 6 seat

Bryan schools do not get the exposure or recognition that they should, considering the opportunities students have in the district, she said.

“We have everything here in our school district that could support the student that wants to go continue on out of high school and go to a four-year university, but we also have the [Career and Technical Education] Complex that also has welding and auto mechanics and all these other trades that are very lucrative that other students can go into as well,” she said.

She said her goal is to help the district earn a better reputation.

“I’m really excited about the things that I’ve seen over the last few years that have happened here in Bryan, and that’s because of a board and a superintendent that are fiscally responsible and have the resources to do things,” she said.

She said she would like to integrate financial literacy into the schools beyond being an elective course and create more family engagement.

With financial literacy, she said, the district has a responsibility to teach students how to use, save and invest money.

Her goal of increasing family engagement is based on studies that have shown barriers prevent families from getting involved with their child’s education.