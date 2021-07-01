 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Schmitz to serve as interim parks director for Bryan
0 comments

David Schmitz to serve as interim parks director for Bryan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

David Schmitz will serve as the interim director of parks and recreation and facilities for the city of Bryan following the recent death of Linda Cornelius, city officials announced Thursday. 

David Schmitz

David Schmitz

Schmitz retired from the city of College Station in 2020 after serving as its director of parks and recreation for nine years. Schmitz had previously retired from the city of Bryan in 2008 after serving as the parks and recreation director since 1999, the city's announcement said. 

A timeline has not been set to fill the position on a permanent basis.

In his interim role, Schmitz will lead the department on programming, aquatics, parks maintenance and other projects.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Handcuffed Allen Weisselberg escorted in NY court

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert