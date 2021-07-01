David Schmitz to serve as interim parks director for Bryan

David Schmitz will serve as the interim director of parks and recreation and facilities for the city of Bryan following the recent death of Linda Cornelius, city officials announced Thursday.

Schmitz retired from the city of College Station in 2020 after serving as its director of parks and recreation for nine years. Schmitz had previously retired from the city of Bryan in 2008 after serving as the parks and recreation director since 1999, the city's announcement said.

A timeline has not been set to fill the position on a permanent basis.

In his interim role, Schmitz will lead the department on programming, aquatics, parks maintenance and other projects.