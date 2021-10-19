 Skip to main content
David Hilburn named 361st District Court judge
David Hilburn named 361st District Court judge

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday appointed College Station attorney David Hilburn to serve as the judge of the 361st State District Court in Brazos County.

David Hilburn

Hilburn has more than 20 years of experience practicing law and previously served as president of the Brazos County Bar Association.

He is chairman of the Republican Party of Brazos County and a board member and former president of the Children's Museum of Brazos Valley.

He fills a vacancy created in September when Abbott appointed Judge Steve Smith to the 10th Court of Appeals in Waco.

