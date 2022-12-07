Dave’s Hot Chicken to open Friday in College Station

Dave’s Hot Chicken will open this Friday in College Station.

The restaurant is located at 1512 Texas Ave. S. in the space formerly occupied by Urban Bricks Pizza. Dave’s Hot Chicken will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. Dave’s Hot Chicken is a chain of fast casual restaurants that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders.

“It’s a simple menu,” Rick Crady, the restaurant’s director of operations, said Wednesday. “When I say that it’s all tenders, they are giant tenders. Like, half of a chicken breast-sized tenders.”

The California-based chain opened its first location in Los Angeles in 2017 when four friends gathered $900 together and bought used equipment. The restaurant’s namesake — Dave Kopushyan — trained under award-winning chef Thomas Keller, Crady noted. Since then, Dave’s Hot Chicken has added over 80 locations.

In December 2020, Dave’s Hot Chicken officials announced plans to expand to Texas, including College Station. Crady said there are six Dave’s Hot Chicken locations currently open in Houston. And while there are hopes to open a second location in College Station one day, Crady said the restaurant’s current focus is having a successful launch of its first location.

The restaurant has a simple menu that features four combo options for tenders and sliders. There are four side options, including fries, cheese fries, mac and cheese and kale slaw. Single tenders and sliders also can be ordered a la carte.

There are seven heat levels for chicken that range from no spice to reaper. Ordering the reaper level requires customers to sign a waiver acknowledging the level of spice they are going to eat.

“There’s different levels of spice so that when you come in with your family and you have kids, they can get no spice," Crady said. "If you’re a little bit more on the adventurous side, you can get extra hot or reaper. There’s something for everybody here.”