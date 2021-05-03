Dallas String Quartet to team with BVSO

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra returned to live performances only a week ago, but it already is planning its second concert on Sunday, when it will be joined by the popular Dallas String Quartet.

Known to fans simply as DSQ, the Dallas String Quartet has been described as “Bach meets Bon Jovi.” The group is known for its eclectic renditions of songs such as Sweet Child O' Mine by Guns N' Roses and Rain on Me by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.

For the Sunday concert, the Brazos Valley Symphony will perform the jazz-influenced La Création do monde by Darius Milhaud and Divertissement by Jacques Ibert. After intermission, the Dallas String Quartet joins the orchestra for an evening that includes music from Astor Piazzolla and Niccolò Paganini and classical/pop mash-ups of Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive and Led Zeppelin’s legendary Kashmir.

DSQ has performed with Chicago, Josh Groban and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and has performed for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Members of the quartet are Ion Zanca, composer and viola; Melissa Priller, violin; Eleanor Dunbar, violin; and Young Heo, bass.