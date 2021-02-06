Dallas Cowboys choose Baylor Scott & White's Tony Neal for Super Bowl trip

A mental health care worker for Baylor Scott & White with deep family ties in Brazos County will travel this weekend to Tampa, Florida, to watch Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
The Super Bowl trip doubles as an early birthday present for Tony Neal, an avid fantasy football player who works as a mental health patient specialist at Baylor Scott & White in College Station. Neal will turn 32 on Tuesday.
The NFL invited more than 7,000 vaccinated health care workers to be their guests for the championship game, and each of the league’s 32 teams selected health professionals from their respective regions on an expenses-paid trip. The Dallas Cowboys arranged for Neal to leave Easterwood Airport this morning, then fly to Tampa from Dallas after meeting up with three other Texas “Healthcare Heroes” chosen by the Cowboys, he said.
In an interview with The Eagle on Thursday, Neal said he helps patients schedule appointments and follow-ups, among numerous other duties. Working in mental health, he said, has been both challenging and rewarding, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The last few months — I’d go with almost an entire year — we’ve seen an influx of patients needing to be seen. Our work queue as far as referrals has skyrocketed … with patients looking to be seen and taking the opportunity to talk to somebody about what they’re dealing with,” Neal said.
“The opportunity to go to the Super Bowl is a major relief, and it’s also really rewarding as well to be recognized,” he said.
Neal is originally from St. Louis and moved to the Brazos Valley nearly five years ago to be closer to his family in Bryan.
“It feels like home here for me. I didn’t expect, coming from big-city St. Louis, that I would get that connection — but any time I go away and then come back to Texas, I feel like I’m coming home,” Neal said.
Neal’s paternal great-uncle is Oliver Wayne Sadberry, curator of the Brazos Valley African American Museum in Bryan. The Sadberry family has owned land in the area since 1895, according to previous reporting in The Eagle. Sadberry said Thursday he was proud of his great-nephew on multiple levels.
“He’s a real sports cheerleader, so going to the Super Bowl is very meaningful to him. Here’s wishing that the game is a good one and that he has a safe trip,” Sadberry said.
Neal explained in the interview that his experience working in mental health has shaped his plans for the future. Observing mental health care providers in action helped put him on a path toward becoming a clinical psychologist, his career goal.
According to a press release, the Cowboys are providing Neal and the three other health professionals with hotel accommodations, air travel with American Airlines and a $500 cash gift card to go along with game tickets.
All health care workers attending the game as guests of the league or its teams have been fully vaccinated; Neal said he encourages people to do their research and said he is talking with people who have questions about the vaccines.
“Maybe in the last three to four weeks, I’ve talked to more than 15 people, family and friends, explaining why I got it,” Neal said. “People have to be informed about what the vaccine is. I don’t mind now shedding light on what this is.”
When he’s in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night, Neal — a frequent fantasy football player who described it as a source of comfort — said he’ll be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I’m super excited to get down there,” Neal said.