Dallas Cowboys choose Baylor Scott & White's Tony Neal for Super Bowl trip

“The opportunity to go to the Super Bowl is a major relief, and it’s also really rewarding as well to be recognized,” he said.

Neal is originally from St. Louis and moved to the Brazos Valley nearly five years ago to be closer to his family in Bryan.

“It feels like home here for me. I didn’t expect, coming from big-city St. Louis, that I would get that connection — but any time I go away and then come back to Texas, I feel like I’m coming home,” Neal said.

Neal’s paternal great-uncle is Oliver Wayne Sadberry, curator of the Brazos Valley African American Museum in Bryan. The Sadberry family has owned land in the area since 1895, according to previous reporting in The Eagle. Sadberry said Thursday he was proud of his great-nephew on multiple levels.

“He’s a real sports cheerleader, so going to the Super Bowl is very meaningful to him. Here’s wishing that the game is a good one and that he has a safe trip,” Sadberry said.

Neal explained in the interview that his experience working in mental health has shaped his plans for the future. Observing mental health care providers in action helped put him on a path toward becoming a clinical psychologist, his career goal.