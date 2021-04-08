Dallas-area bull rider looking to make splash at Aggieland Classic

Austin Richardson considered coming to Texas A&M University when he was 17, but instead he chose to pursue his passion for bull riding.
Richardson, 21, will make his way to College Station this weekend, though, as he is one of 45 bull riders set to compete in the Aggieland Classic, which is part of the Professional Bull Riders’ Velocity Tour. The winner of the event will get a bid to compete in PBR’s top league, the Unleash the Beast series.
“My game plan is always to win,” Richardson said. “I always expect to win every time I show up. I just hope I can do great these next few weekends, and hopefully College Station will help me get up onto the Unleash the Beast series on TV. That would be awesome.”
Richardson currently is 12th in the Velocity Tour standings. He placed third at a competition in South Carolina in January and eighth in a March event in Florida, where he scored his first 90-point ride.
“I think I’ve got good things coming this year, for sure, if I keep up the hard work and do the things I need to do,” he said.
Growing up just south of Dallas in Wilmer, Richardson said he’s been around livestock his entire life.
As a kid, Richardson rode sheep. When he became a teenager, he started doing rodeos before getting into bull riding at the age of 15. Richardson got his PBR card when he turned 18 and has been a professional bull rider for about three years.
“It’s been a hell of a ride, for sure,” Richardson said.
Richardson had a big break at age 19 when he finished second in the Velocity Tour standings and qualified for the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas. He was the youngest competitor at the PBR World Finals that year, and although he didn’t place, Richardson’s early appearance on the sport’s biggest stage was a big step forward in his career.
“When I got the call to go to the Velocity finals, that was a dream come true, for sure,” Richardson said. “It really showed me that I could do this and I can run with the top guys.”
Although Richardson said he tries to stay focused on bull riding, he said he has been working as a fire watcher at apartment complexes in Dallas several nights per week from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Last weekend, Richardson competed in Utah and scored a 90 on his Round 1 ride. Richardson said he’s looking forward to getting back to Texas and competing in his home state. He said he expects some family to be in attendance this weekend.
“I feel great,” Richardson said. “I do work every week towards bull riding. I feel 110% ready for this year.”