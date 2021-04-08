Dallas-area bull rider looking to make splash at Aggieland Classic

Austin Richardson considered coming to Texas A&M University when he was 17, but instead he chose to pursue his passion for bull riding.

Richardson, 21, will make his way to College Station this weekend, though, as he is one of 45 bull riders set to compete in the Aggieland Classic, which is part of the Professional Bull Riders’ Velocity Tour. The winner of the event will get a bid to compete in PBR’s top league, the Unleash the Beast series.

“My game plan is always to win,” Richardson said. “I always expect to win every time I show up. I just hope I can do great these next few weekends, and hopefully College Station will help me get up onto the Unleash the Beast series on TV. That would be awesome.”

Richardson currently is 12th in the Velocity Tour standings. He placed third at a competition in South Carolina in January and eighth in a March event in Florida, where he scored his first 90-point ride.

“I think I’ve got good things coming this year, for sure, if I keep up the hard work and do the things I need to do,” he said.

Growing up just south of Dallas in Wilmer, Richardson said he’s been around livestock his entire life.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}