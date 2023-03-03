A 12-year-old student at Cypress Grove Intermediate School was arrested Friday for a false alarm or report that they possessed an explosive device at the school, police said.

School administrators were notified of the situation and contacted 9-1-1 at around 12:45 p.m., police said. The school was placed on a temporary lockdown and searched. Police said there was no evidence of an explosive device in or near the school.

The student has been taken to the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center and police said there is no further danger to the public or students.

