A pedestrian on a bicycle died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of E. 29th Street and Barak Lane in Bryan on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police have identified the deceased person as Johnnye Mary Walton, a 68-year-old of Bryan. Police said Walton was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

After two vehicles crashed in the intersection, one of them struck Walton, who was on a bicycle and waiting to cross the intersection, police said. Occupants in both vehicles were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.