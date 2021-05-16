Cushing Library exhibit looks at Bryan’s first 150 years

As the city of Bryan continues to celebrate its 150th anniversary, community members have a chance to learn about the county seat’s history at the Cushing Memorial Library & Archives at Texas A&M University.
The small exhibit in Cushing opened Monday and consists of artifacts that were already owned by the library, assistant professor and curator Sierra Laddusaw said. Laddusaw is also working on a virtual exhibit that she hopes will be complete in the coming weeks. She said that the online version will have an interactive map so people can see what things in town looked like over the years.
“The digital exhibit is more about place, and the physical is more about people and experiences,” she explained.
A couple of Laddusaw’s favorite items in the physical exhibit include a yearbook from the Womans Club and an early course of study book for the city of Bryan school from the early 1900s.
The exhibit will be accessible from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until June 30. Face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic are required per university regulations, Laddusaw said.
Once the digital exhibit is online, Laddusaw said it will be permanently available for people to access and may even grow in the future.
While the city of Bryan is leading several celebratory activities for the 150th anniversary, this particular exhibit is one that Laddusaw put into motion herself after hearing about the city festivities. She said she wants Cushing to be able to branch into more community-type topics such as this rather than being solely focused on A&M.
Kristen Waggener, Bryan communications and marketing director, said that when the city was approached about the exhibit idea, officials thought it would be a valuable addition to the 150th celebration.
“We were thrilled that the Cushing Memorial Library reached out about partnering with us for their exhibit,” Waggener said in an email to The Eagle. “Any time that we can work with A&M is a great opportunity to strengthen the relationship we have with the university and its students. Bryan has so much history, and we are excited that they can help us share the message and celebrate Bryan’s 150th anniversary.”
Other community events for the anniversary, Waggener said, include an upcoming self-guided history tour of Downtown Bryan that will be ready in June. She said that nonprofit Destination Bryan is working on that project.
Additionally, there will be a small exhibit of artifacts and items that the city puts together later this summer at Mounce Library.
The city also wants to see people’s historical photos, which Waggener said could be anything up to the 1990s. She said events such as graduations, holiday celebrations, parades or landmarks are what officials are interested in reviewing.
Community members can still send objects or photos to the city by submitting a form at 150.bryantx.gov.