Cushing Library exhibit looks at Bryan’s first 150 years

As the city of Bryan continues to celebrate its 150th anniversary, community members have a chance to learn about the county seat’s history at the Cushing Memorial Library & Archives at Texas A&M University.

The small exhibit in Cushing opened Monday and consists of artifacts that were already owned by the library, assistant professor and curator Sierra Laddusaw said. Laddusaw is also working on a virtual exhibit that she hopes will be complete in the coming weeks. She said that the online version will have an interactive map so people can see what things in town looked like over the years.

“The digital exhibit is more about place, and the physical is more about people and experiences,” she explained.

A couple of Laddusaw’s favorite items in the physical exhibit include a yearbook from the Womans Club and an early course of study book for the city of Bryan school from the early 1900s.

The exhibit will be accessible from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until June 30. Face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic are required per university regulations, Laddusaw said.

Once the digital exhibit is online, Laddusaw said it will be permanently available for people to access and may even grow in the future.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}