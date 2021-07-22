Cuban-Americans to gather Saturday to show support for "brothers and sisters" in Cuba

“The situation there has gotten tremendously awful with not enough food, not gas, not medicines,” Murano said. “Lots of things are missing, and people utilizing social media are letting things out and people are finally learning what’s been going on there in Cuba to the point that, as you probably saw in the news, they started to shut down the internet.”

Multiple national news outlets have reported Cuban-Americans have asked President Joe Biden to help provide internet to the island, so the people can remain connected with the rest of the world.

Though Murano has not been back to Cuba since leaving in 1961, she said her parents, especially her mom, often told her stories about the country and its culture.

“You have to feel for these folks and say, ‘If it wasn’t for my parents leaving, that could be me in there,’” she said. “That would be me in there. Thanks to [my parents] and their sacrifice, I had tremendous opportunities, and so we need to give back and show them our support. At the very least, show them our support.”

Murano served as the undersecretary for food safety under President George W. Bush and became the first woman and first Hispanic president of Texas A&M.