Cuban-Americans to gather Saturday to show support for "brothers and sisters" in Cuba

A group led by Cuban-Americans from the community will gather in front of the College Station City Hall beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday to stand in solidarity with the people of Cuba.
“It is really to show our allegiance with those Cuban-Americans all over the U.S. but more especially with the Cubans that are in Cuba all over the island standing up finally, protesting peacefully,” co-organizer Elsa Murano said.
Murano, the director of the Bourlag Institute for International Agriculture at Texas A&M and former president of the university, was born in Havana, Cuba, and brought to the United States by her parents when she was 2 years old on July 4, 1961.
The group, made up largely of Texas A&M employees, held a demonstration of solidarity last week and was encouraged by a fellow Cuban-American who passed by to hold a second one to garner more local support for the Cuban people. The gathering is not just for Cuban-Americans but anyone who wants to stand with Cuban-Americans in the community and in support of the people of Cuba.
Murano said she represents the first wave of Cuban immigrants to the United States in the early 1960s when property was seized by the government under Fidel Castro’s rule.
She said the protests in Cuba are the result of years of economic decline — after decades of support from outside countries — and corrupt leaders, which combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to a lack of necessities.
“The situation there has gotten tremendously awful with not enough food, not gas, not medicines,” Murano said. “Lots of things are missing, and people utilizing social media are letting things out and people are finally learning what’s been going on there in Cuba to the point that, as you probably saw in the news, they started to shut down the internet.”
Multiple national news outlets have reported Cuban-Americans have asked President Joe Biden to help provide internet to the island, so the people can remain connected with the rest of the world.
Though Murano has not been back to Cuba since leaving in 1961, she said her parents, especially her mom, often told her stories about the country and its culture.
“You have to feel for these folks and say, ‘If it wasn’t for my parents leaving, that could be me in there,’” she said. “That would be me in there. Thanks to [my parents] and their sacrifice, I had tremendous opportunities, and so we need to give back and show them our support. At the very least, show them our support.”
Murano served as the undersecretary for food safety under President George W. Bush and became the first woman and first Hispanic president of Texas A&M.
Saturday’s demonstration is to show support, she said, but what the group most wants to see is for Cuba to have a constitutional government in which its people have protected rights.
“It’s an important part of history, and it’s an important time in history right now for all of us to stand together in solidarity with our brothers and sisters, Cubans, who are having to suffer all of this for decades — for 62 years really — and it’s time,” she said. “It’s enough. Enough is enough.”
People who want to attend Saturday’s show of solidarity are encouraged to wear red, white and blue — the colors of both the U.S. and Cuban flag — or all-white like the “Ladies in White,” who protested the incarceration of loved ones as political prisoners and were jailed themselves. Murano said people can bring their U.S. and Cuban flags, signs they want to hold and enthusiasm. They will share stories and hope to have the equipment to play Cuban music.