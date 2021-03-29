Cub Scout pack 60 acquires bench for Forest Ridge Elementary School after recycling plastics

A Cub Scout pack’s mission to recycle plastic has led to a new bench at Forest Ridge Elementary School designed to help students feel included at recess.
The concept of a Buddy Bench is to give students a way to signal to their classmates that they want to play. It helps students understand the importance of making sure everyone is included, Forest Ridge Principal Terresa Katt said.
“It’s really a vehicle to help foster friendships on the playground,” she said.
By sitting on the bench, students indicate to their classmates that they want to play with someone at recess. Other students are encouraged to invite those on the bench to join their group or game.
The fact the bench came from Cub Scout Pack 60, which is made up of current and former Forest Ridge and Spring Creek Elementary School students, makes it even more special, Katt said.
The pack partnered with a company called Trex to collect plastic that is then melted down and combined with wood particles to create benches, decking and lawn furniture out of the composite material, said Jeff Sammons, Cubmaster of the pack. In a little more than a year, the group collected and sent off 1,000 pounds of plastic — mainly plastic bags.
“You can imagine how much a plastic bag weighs, so this is a lot of plastic,” he said. “That’s, of course, being diverted from a landfill. It’s being diverted from getting on the ground or the trees. ... There’s some real benefits to that, obviously; but then, it’s being turned into useful products.”
For every 500 pounds of plastic an organization collects and sends to Trex, the company gives the organization a bench to use however they see fit. Forest Ridge’s Buddy Bench is the first of two benches the pack will receive.
The pack began the task of collecting the plastic in December 2019 and by May had reached 500 pounds, said Shawn Palermo, den leader for Pack 60. Then, by the end of 2020, it had reached 1,000 pounds.
The work ties in with the Cub Scout’s other lessons in conservation and cleanup projects.
“It’s been good for the kids to learn this can be used for something,” she said.
The pack chose to donate the first bench to Forest Ridge after learning Spring Creek already had a Buddy Bench on its playground. The Cub Scouts decorated the bench before dedicating it March 6.
Beyond helping students find a play group, Sammons said, it also serves as a teaching opportunity for students to help and be there for each other.
“It’s universally accepted at the school that when you choose to sit on this, you’re looking for somebody to play with,” he said. “And so the children are taught if you see someone on the Buddy Bench, be a friend and go and play with them.”
Katt said administrators, teachers and the school counselor have talked with the students about how the bench works and instilling the social skills that go along with inviting a lonely student to play.
“We’ve seen kids already go have a little seat on that Buddy Bench, and kids run over and, in a socially distanced kind of way, skip off merrily to go play,” she said.
There are other devices the school uses to encourage inclusion on the playground, she said, but the bench is a physical reminder to make sure everyone who wants to play has a chance.
Katt said the idea of those in a community, such as a school community, taking care of each other is a simple concept, but not something everyone follows through with.
“It’s our job to help each other be successful, and we want people to feel included; there’s no reason to leave anybody out,” she said. “We want to grow that in kids, so it becomes a natural kind of process.”