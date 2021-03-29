Cub Scout pack 60 acquires bench for Forest Ridge Elementary School after recycling plastics

For every 500 pounds of plastic an organization collects and sends to Trex, the company gives the organization a bench to use however they see fit. Forest Ridge’s Buddy Bench is the first of two benches the pack will receive.

The pack began the task of collecting the plastic in December 2019 and by May had reached 500 pounds, said Shawn Palermo, den leader for Pack 60. Then, by the end of 2020, it had reached 1,000 pounds.

The work ties in with the Cub Scout’s other lessons in conservation and cleanup projects.

“It’s been good for the kids to learn this can be used for something,” she said.

The pack chose to donate the first bench to Forest Ridge after learning Spring Creek already had a Buddy Bench on its playground. The Cub Scouts decorated the bench before dedicating it March 6.

Beyond helping students find a play group, Sammons said, it also serves as a teaching opportunity for students to help and be there for each other.

“It’s universally accepted at the school that when you choose to sit on this, you’re looking for somebody to play with,” he said. “And so the children are taught if you see someone on the Buddy Bench, be a friend and go and play with them.”