College Station police: Man who shot at officers surrenders, now in custody

Update: College Station police say the suspect has surrendered and is in custody.
Police are asking people to continue avoiding the immediate area of the crime scene due to the ongoing investigation.
More details will be provided when available. The College Station Police Department is holding a press conference at 4 p.m. to provide more details about today's incident.
The College Station Police Department is asking people in the area of 134 Luther St. to shelter in place after a man fired a gun at a police officer.
Officials posted on Twitter at 10:41 a.m. that the scene around the Southgate Village Apartments had been contained but remained active, and people were encouraged to avoid the area.
College Station Police Department spokesman Tristen Lopez told reporters a call of a civil disturbance came in around 9:45 a.m., and an officer was speaking to two people involved in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
"At that time, the male suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting at the officer while he ran away towards and into an apartment that does not belong to him," Lopez said. "At this time, that suspect is inside of this apartment. ... We're in the process of working to determine who all might be in that apartment."
Lopez said there has been intermittent gunfire and officers are communicating with the man.
"This is a very dangerous, very volatile scene," Lopez said.
People said the identity of the man is known to officers, but his identity was not released.
There were no reports of injuries, Lopez said.
Traffic on Wellborn Road was being directed away from the scene.