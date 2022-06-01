CSPD officers offer help in Uvalde

More than a dozen members of the College Station Police Department have traveled to Uvalde over the last week to help law enforcement officers and the community following the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School.

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said he received the initial request last week for members of the crisis intervention peer support team and then got a second request for additional officers to help support the community further.

He said CSPD sent three officers to the city in response to the initial request. Another eight officers traveled to the city for a weekend assignment in response to the community’s request and a second set of five officers arrived in Uvalde on Tuesday and are expected to return to College Station on Thursday.

“It’s a situation we all hope to avoid in our communities, but when it happens you can imagine the level of stress that everybody in that community has taken on, so if we can afford the staff to free them up and get them there to provide support, it goes a long ways,” Couch said. “And if all agencies that have sent someone can do that, then I think that helps relieve some of the tension and some of that stress and enables them to help get through it a little bit better.”

Funerals have begun as investigations continue into the school shooting that left 21 people — 19 students and two teachers — dead and another 17 wounded. The husband of one of the victims suffered a fatal heart attack two days after the massacre.

“It’s tragic, and we’re just glad that we were able to provide some of that support to ease that stress if we could,” Couch said.

The three members of the CSPD crisis intervention team are typically requested as staff support or family support, Couch said. He said they arrive in a staging capacity and work with local officials to receive their specific assignments, but he was not comfortable speaking about any specific assignments the team handled in Uvalde.

“Most frequently, our peer support is going to be either peer-to-peer to where you’re working with other law enforcement or families, and then could potentially be even support for families that were involved in that tragedy,” he said.

The teams of eight and five officers who traveled to the community over the weekend and this week were available to help in any law enforcement related tasks, he said, and the current group has been assigned to security details to provide additional support in that role.

Couch said the requests came in through an association of police chiefs of which he is a member. He said it is rare that police departments receive requests such as this, and when they do come in, it’s most often associated with a disaster of some kind.

Before sending officers to the community about 80 miles west of San Antonio, Couch said he first checked his officers’ schedules to make sure they could send officers and still cover College Station.

“We’re kind of fortunate here locally that right now our student body is away, so that did make a difference in our ability and to be a little more flexible with the assignments,” he said.

Each group’s assignment was limited to three days, he said, so they can re-evaluate the situation locally.

“We were happy to help because we did have some capacity to get that done,” he said.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Bryan Police Department did not send officers to Uvalde. BPD Public Information Officer Kole Taylor wrote in an email, “We’re always willing to provide mutual [aid] to [departments] who need assistance and will continue to monitor the situation.”

