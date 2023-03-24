A Brazos County grand jury no billed a College Station police officer who shot and killed a man during a February search warrant after being presented a case on Thursday.

The grand jury found Officer Dakota Norris had no criminal conduct during the incident that resulted in the death of Mark Bennett Hopkins, a 22-year-old from College Station.

College Station police said Norris will return to full duty Monday. He had been placed on paid administrative leave following the incident that occurred Feb. 8.