CSPD: No one injured in Texas 6 truck fire

No one was injured early Friday after a vehicle fire that destroyed the cab of an 18-wheeler in College Station.
The southbound lanes of Texas 6 were closed at the William D. Fitch exit around 7:30 a.m. as emergency crews responded.
No details were released about the cause of the fire.
Photos posted by the College Station Police Department on Twitter show the truck was destroyed.
No one was injured, thank goodness! One of these photos shows @CSTXFire in action 👨🚒 pic.twitter.com/UZtQIMiSTm— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 9, 2020
