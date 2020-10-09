 Skip to main content
CSPD: No one injured in Texas 6 truck fire
No one was injured early Friday after a vehicle fire that destroyed the cab of an 18-wheeler in College Station.

The southbound lanes of Texas 6 were closed at the William D. Fitch exit around 7:30 a.m. as emergency crews responded.

No details were released about the cause of the fire.

Photos posted by the College Station Police Department on Twitter show the truck was destroyed.

