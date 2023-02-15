The College Station Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Abraham Eli Escobar who is wanted for his involvement in last Wednesday’s multi-location search warrants that resulted in numerous narcotics being found, police said Wednesday.

Escobar, 30, is wanted on several charges, including engaging in criminal activity, money laundering, two charges of manufacture of delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture of delivery of between 28 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana of between 5 and 50 pounds. Police said the drug charges were within 1,000 feet of a school and have been enhanced in a drug-free zone.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Escobar is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.

Leslie and Scott Siddons, who were arrested last week in connection to the same investigation, were also charged Wednesday with engaging in organized criminal activity. Both remain in jail. Leslie Siddons’ bail has been increased to $280,000 and Scott Siddons’ bail was increased to $300,000.

New probable cause statements for the Siddons’ additional charges released Wednesday shed more light into the multi-site investigation that led to Escobar being named as a suspect.

Police said after a search warrant was served at the Siddons’ residence in the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road in College Station, Scott Siddons told officers Escobar had paid them $300 to $500 per month to store drugs at their residence and that the payments had been made for around one year. Police said Scott Siddons admitted Escobar stored marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) inside their residence and noted they gave Escobar their garage code and allowed him to access their residence. Scott Siddons also told police Escobar would send customers to him or tell him where to deliver drugs to customers. Escobar would also come to the Siddons’ residence to pick up his drugs to deliver to customers, Scott Siddons told police. Police said Leslie Siddons said she had sold THC cartridges and marijuana for Escobar on at least five to 10 occasions.

A search at the Siddons’ residence uncovered around 15.5 pounds of marijuana, around 42 grams of THC and 42 individual THC cartridges that the Siddons’ identified as Escobar’s, police said. The majority of the marijuana was divided into wholesale packages of about one pound, police noted.

Police said officers went to a residence in the 900 block of Spring Loop Drive and spoke with a woman who said she was Escobar’s girlfriend. This is the same residence where an officer-involved shooting last Wednesday resulted in the death of Mark Hopkins, a 22-year-old from College Station.

Police said the woman admitted Escobar sold marijuana, THC and Adderall and noted she observed him sell drugs between five and 10 times while they had been dating. The woman told police the marijuana amounts were about the size of a binder one officer had in his hand, which police said was about one pound and approximately the size of the prepackaged amounts found at the Siddons’ residence. Police said officers asked the woman where Escobar stored drugs and she described the Siddons’ residence and identified the occupants as “Scott and Leslie.”

A separate search warrant was conducted at 3934 Tranquil Path and witnesses identified the location as Escobar’s residence, police said. Witnesses also told police they had conducted felony drug sales and transported proceeds from the drug sales to Escobar. During a search of the residence, police said they found around 8.2 pounds of THC, 430 pills of Adderall and 1,213 pills of Alprazolam.

This remains an ongoing investigation.