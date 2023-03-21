College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale announced his plans to retire on Tuesday effective on June 30.

Martindale came to College Station in 2007 as principal of Rock Prairie Elementary. He was the first principal of College Station High School when the school opened in 2012. Martindale was hired as chief financial officer and deputy superintendent in January 2016. He was named superintendent in April 2020.

“I am forever grateful for all of the colleagues I have been able to share this wonderful profession with over the last three decades,” Martindale said in a statement. “I want to specifically thank those in College Station ISD that welcomed me and my family to the community in July of 2007. After 32 years in public education, it is time for me to enter the next stage of my life.”

He led the district through a strategic planning process in 2021 and the community approved more than $78 million in bonds for renovations and technology. In addition, the voters of CSISD approved a Tax Ratification Election in November 2022 to substantially increase teacher and staff pay.

Martindale was named superintendent just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning. His leadership efforts during this time resulted in CSISD schools being one of the largest districts in Texas to open its doors for in-person learning while also providing a viable online option for those who were not comfortable attending.

Martindale and his wife Alicia, who is a Spanish teacher at College Station High School, have two children. His daughter Ava is a senior at College Station High School and will be attending the University Texas-El Paso on a volleyball scholarship and his son Cooper is a sophomore.