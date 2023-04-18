The College Station school district board of trustees received an update on its long-range facility and bond planning committee from Amy Drozd, the district’s chief financial officer, at its workshop meeting Tuesday evening.

Drozd gave board members an overview of the topics committee members had discussed at their first three meetings and showed property tax rate information that will be presented to the committee at its fifth meeting scheduled for May 2.

The 48-member committee held its first of six meetings on April 4. The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday when a project priority presentation will be given and members will be asked to prioritize the projects into three levels based on need. Following the meeting, a priority worksheet will be given to each committee member to build their own hypothetical bond without a budget.

“We’ve had very good turnout for all three of these, in my opinion,” Drozd said during her presentation at Tuesday’s workshop meeting. “We were very precise in our expectations of attendance and we do realize things happen and people do have to miss on occasions, but those who have had to miss have been very good about coming early to the next one and getting caught up, so we really appreciate their commitment to this project.”

This committee is the result of a monthslong effort by the district that started last September to conduct a facilities condition assessment and develop a long-range facility plan. At the school board’s February meeting, board members chartered the committee to study and make recommendations regarding the district’s facility needs. In March, a special board meeting was held to outline plans for the committee. The school board approved committee membership at its regular March meeting. The committee is scheduled to present final recommendations to the school board in June. The board would have to take action by mid-August for a bond to be put on the ballot this November.

During Drozd’s presentation, she compared the College Station school district with eight other districts — Belton, Bryan, Georgetown, Magnolia, Montgomery, Temple, Tomball and Willis — in close proximity or size.

Drozd noted it was unintentional, but of the compared districts, College Station had the lowest interest and sinking tax rate ($0.2630). Three districts — Bryan, Magnolia and Willis — with a lower total tax rate than College Station. It was also noted the College Station school district’s property tax rate has declined more than 18 cents over the last seven years.

In terms of the College Station school district’s future property tax rate, Drozd’s presentation noted 2024 will be the first year a successful November 2023 bond referendum can affect the tax rate and the 2023 total tax rate will decline due to required compression of the maintenance and operations rate. Drozd also said the College Station school district is positioned well for new debt due to paying down higher interest rate debt and older debt being paid off.

“In my opinion, we are positioned very well for some future building capacity and debt capacity,” Drozd said.

Few comments were made from board members after Drozd’s presentation.

“We have some room,” board secretary Geralyn Nolan said. “That’s good news.”

The College Station school board has invited community members to provide feedback for its superintendent search by completing a short online survey.

The survey can be accessed at survey.csisd.org/index.php/218362 or by clicking the “Superintendent Search” link located on the csisd.org home page.

On March 21, current College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale announced his plans to retire, effective July 1. At a special March 27 school board meeting, board members unanimously selected N2 Learning to assist them with finding a replacement for Martindale.