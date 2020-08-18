CSISD prepares for start of school

School will look different for the more than 9,100 students expected to return to College Station campuses Tuesday.
About 70% of the district’s enrolled students are planning to start the school year in their classrooms, while the other 30% will begin in a virtual setting, district Chief Administrative Officer Molley Perry said.
For those on campus, the most visible difference will be the face mask requirement for all students and employees, she said.
“We are requiring masks on our buses and in our classrooms and throughout the building with, really, very minimal exception,” she said. Only individuals with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask will be exempt.
All employees and students who are engaging in onsite learning will be expected to screen for possible COVID-19 symptoms at home, and anyone with symptoms should stay home.
Perry said parents need to understand the role the screening process plays in the safety of schools.
“Mitigation really starts with trying to keep COVID-19 out of the school, whether that be with our staff or our students,” she said.
Perry said students and employees also should stay home if someone in their home has tested positive for the virus or if they have been in close contact with an infected person. The district has defined close contact as being within 6 feet of an infectious person for at least 15 minutes without a face covering.
Students will have the opportunity to engage in at-home instruction and be counted as present for the day if a medical reason, including quarantine situations, requires. They will move to an at-home model, which will keep them with the same class and teacher, but their lessons and assignments will be conducted through Schoology, the district’s learning management system, Perry said.
“We have plans for those students to be able to continue learning,” she said, acknowledging quarantine requirements might have some students moving to an at-home model for weeks at a time. “We know that that is part of our reality, so we are prepared to meet those needs.”
Students will have separate entrances and exits based on if they are riding the bus or being dropped off and picked up by a parent or guardian, Perry said.
“Any time we can minimize the number of folks that are interacting, the less opportunity there is for the potential spread and so by having entrances and exits designated for ingress and egress, we can really avoid as much back-and-forth contact as possible.
Throughout the day, students will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer and wash their hands, with teachers providing instruction on proper hand washing techniques.
During lunch, Perry said, students will sit with the same group of students every day in the cafeteria, and the seating arrangements will be enforced. More lunch periods are being added to have fewer students in the cafeteria at a time.
“In the event that we did have any sort of concern with contact tracing, it would be much simpler to know who that student’s group is at their lunchtime when we don’t have the mitigation factor of the mask involved,” she said.
The district is limiting visitors to essential visits, meaning parents will not have the opportunity to walk their child to class or eat lunch with them in the cafeteria.
The 4,200 students planning to start the school year online, Perry said, will engage with the lessons based on their family’s schedule rather than following a specific class schedule. Students must log in by 11:59 p.m. each night to be counted as present.
“There will absolutely be some synchronous components where students are working live with their teachers face-to-face, but the wonderful thing about technology is those teachers would then be able to take the video of those sessions and post them to their Schoology courses, so any students that weren’t able to participate real time and live can still go back and watch and view the instruction,” she said.
All teachers, even those who have virtual sections only, will be conducting their classes from a classroom or office on campus with few exceptions, Perry said. Those with virtual-only courses will have times throughout the day to conduct virtual office hours and communicate with students about the day’s lessons and answer questions.
Virtual instruction will be different than the spring, Perry said, because district administrators and teachers have had time to plan and prepare lessons rather than making a quick adjustment to an emergency situation.
“For those families participating in the virtual, they are going to find that the rigor and the expectations are much greater than they were in the spring,” Perry said. “The attendance requirements are certainly very different because we have to have students engaging in all of their courses every day in order to count them present in the virtual setting.”
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.