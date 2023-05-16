After several weeks of discussion, the College Station school district's long range facilities and bond planning committee recommended the College Station school board call a $350 million bond this November during a presentation at the board’s Tuesday workshop meeting.

The committee recommended 17 projects be placed on the bond including: $62.2 million toward additions and renovations to College Station High School; $50.7 million toward additions and renovations to A&M Consolidated High School; $45 million toward deferred maintenance; $32.1 million toward Phase II of the district’s CTE center; $31.1 million to renovate the district’s central office; $20.1 million to renovate Consol’s Tiger Stadium; $19.9 million toward technology; $13.8 million toward a comprehensive renovation to Rock Prairie Elementary; $13.2 million to renovate both high schools' baseball and softball fields; $13.1 million toward all three middle school athletic fields; $11.3 million toward additions and renovations to Consol’s field house; $11.2 million toward transportation; $8.3 million for additional technology; $7 million to renovate College Station’s Cougar Stadium; $5 million for land acquisition; $5 million toward district-wide safety; and $1.3 million toward a cosmetology lab at College View High School.

No action was taken by the school board Tuesday night. The board has to take action by Aug. 21 for a bond to be put on the ballot this November. District administrators will have the opportunity to detail projects, pose proposition options and tax implications at the board’s June workshop and continue discussions in July.

“We understood as a committee that was a big number and there were a lot of debates at our table, as well as other tables, as to how far do we want to take this number,” said Rick Bennett, one of two committee members who presented to the board. “We felt as a committee that we wanted to be cognizant of the taxpayer dollar, where we’re at and where we’re trying to take our high schools and where we’re trying to take Rock Prairie and where we’re trying to take these other facilities.”

Both high schools were proposed to have extensive renovations and additions.

Consol would receive a comprehensive renovation to the cafeteria, fine arts and athletics areas and receive additional science classrooms and other academic facilities, Bennett explained. College Station, which Bennett noted is at capacity, would be expanded, add a third gym and a black-box theatre for fine arts.

If approved, Bennett said the renovations would increase capacity at each school to around 2,700 students, which would allow them to operate under or at capacity for the next eight to 10 years and table conversation of the district building a third high school for a while.

“Our table felt these were very important proposals on this bond to expand the high schools to be able to get College Station High School out of portable buildings and get them back into the main building, but also expand Consolidated High School as well,” Bennett said.

A total of 25 projects were considered by the committee, but some, such as indoor athletic facilities and a community center, didn’t make their bond proposal.

The 48-member committee’s findings and proposal was the fruition of a monthslong effort by the district that started last September to conduct a facilities condition assessment and develop a long-range facility plan. In February, the school board chartered the committee to study and make recommendations about the district’s facility needs. In March, a special board meeting was held to outline plans for the committee. The school board approved committee membership at its regular March meeting. The committee met six times from April 4 to May 8.

Board member Joshua Benn asked Bennett how he felt about the process after the presentation. Bennett said he didn’t know what he was walking into when he started the process, but noted the structure was informative and allowed committee members to make educated decisions. Above all, Bennett said he felt the process put decision making into the community’s hands.

“There were a lot of discussions about what we felt the district needed, there were a lot of discussions about what we felt the district wanted, and a lot of things the district would like to have,” Bennett said. “I think this bond, at the end of the day is very aggressive, but I think this is something we need to put out in front of the public.”

Student committee members — Lena Abdelwahed, a junior at College Station, and Stella Bales, a sophomore at Consol — shared their experience on the committee. Bales said the experience was enlightening and fun and noted she was able to overcome being nervous at first. Abdelwahed said, at first she had no idea what she was listening to, but got used to the information that was being presented.

Kim Ege, a committee member who co-presented with Bennett, said she felt there was a good mix of committee members. One woman at her table has grandchildren in the district, two of them were teachers, others had students in the districts. She also noted campus facility tours was one the most impactful things the committee did.

“It’s a hard process because there are a lot of different stakeholders in the room and we may not all vote exactly the same way on something, but the process allowed us to make a group decision that was fair and a way that considered the needs of everybody,” Ege said.

Board members expressed gratitude for the committee’s time spent after the presentation and discussion. Although no action was taken, board member Blaine Decker said it’s evident a bond has to be called.

“I think it’s on us about being judicious with the taxpayers’ money,” Decker said. “And I think, like you said Mr. Bennett, it’s a huge vote of confidence from the community seeing that this is what is necessary for us and it’s not just an upgrade, it’s necessary to maintain.”