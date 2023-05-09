When Elisabeth Stewart, senior at College Station High School, transferred from a small private school, she knew being a part of The Catamount, the school's student-run newspaper, was something she wanted to achieve. Now, as editor-in-chief of The Catamount, Stewart said being awarded Newspaper Editor of the Year by the Interscholastic League Press Conference was a full-circle moment.

"I know that four years of a lot of hard work went into this, and knowing that I was able to do everything with newspaper that I wanted to do— from getting to know my school to becoming more confident in myself as a storyteller and just getting to work with a lot of great staff members," Stewart said.

The Catamount's adviser, Courtney Wellmann, who is also the chair of the CSHS English department, encouraged Stewart to apply for the award of Newspaper Editor of the Year. When she won, Stewart was shocked but said it felt rewarding to be recognized among University Interscholastic League students from across the state.

The lessons she has learned through working at The Catamount will continue to live on in Stewart's career as she plans to attend Princeton University in the fall to major in either anthropology or linguistics and minor in journalism.

"All of the options that I've been thinking of — from academia to law or being a foreign correspondent — they all require the skills of empathy and written communication that journalism has taught me, and I definitely want to continue writing and continue using those skills from journalism," Stewart said.

In addition to Newspaper Editor of the Year, Stewart earned first place in the Class 5A Division News Writing category, second place in the News Feature and Personal Opinion Column categories and two other honorable mention titles.

It proved to be a big year for the College Station school district’s high school newspapers and yearbook staff as a whole. The Catamount and The Roar, A&M Consolidated High School’s publication, represented the district well.

"Seeing my peers also receive awards was rewarding to me as editor-in-chief because something that I see as a really important part of my role is just being encouraging," Stewart said. "I love being able to help staffers and look over what they're writing or help them with art and design and encourage them and see how talented they are."

The Catamount received the Bronze Star award, placing the paper among the top student newspapers and yearbooks in Texas throughout all UIL divisions for public and private schools, the district’s website said. Students from The Catamount also received the ILPC’s highest rating: the Award of Distinguished Merit.

The Roar, A&M Consolidated High School’s student publication, received high honors as well. Senior Ian Curtis, executive editor of The Roar, was awarded the Texas Association of Journalism Educators J.E. Bobby Hawthorne Scholarship.

Curtis placed second in the Page One Newspaper Design, third in the Online Sports Column and was an honorable mention in the Print Sports Feature newspaper individual achievement award categories.

Ten of Curtis and Stewart’s peers, representing the Class 5A Division, earned individual awards for the work they presented in The Catamount and The Roar throughout the 2022-23 school year.

From CSHS, Briceida Bellon placed first in Student Art; Cheyenne Clark placed second in News Feature; Dean Crick placed first in News Writing, and Amari Rutherford placed third in Entertainment Feature. Emily Ko was an honorable mention for Feature Photo; Sadie Rigby was an honorable mention in Portrait Photo, and Joi Speck was an honorable mention for Student Art.

At Consol, Medha Sarin placed second in Online Graphic Sidebar, Dhriti Kolar was an honorable mention in Print Entertainment Feature, and Atticus Johnson was an honorable mention in Print Sports Feature.

Mindi Green, English teacher at CSHS, serves as The Catamount's assistant adviser. Michael Williams, head of Consol’s English department, serves as the adviser of The Roar alongside Assistant Adviser Chauncey Lindner, librarian at Consol.

Both high schools’ yearbook staffs also received ratings for their hard work this school year. Consol received an Award of Achievement, the ILPC’s second highest rating, and CSHS received an Award of Distinguished Merit.