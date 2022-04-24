CSISD Education Foundation sees innovative teacher grants in action

After awarding $337,000 in innovative teacher grants in the fall, members and supporters of the College Station ISD Education Foundation toured two of the district’s campuses to see the funded programs in use.

On Thursday, two dozen people joined the Education Foundation to tour A&M Consolidated High School and Spring Creek Elementary School to see how six of the 70 grants distributed in the fall are benefitting students.

At the elementary school, the tour stopped to see an outdoor chess set and a book club, as well as a calm down room that is replicated at each elementary school in the district. At the high school, the two groups saw how a graphic design class is using screen printing technology, the importance of simulators in the health science classroom and how special education students are learning life skills.

“It’s really exciting to see the money in action,” CSISD Education Foundation Executive Committee President Nancy Berry said. “We reviewed the grants, and it sounds good on paper, so we fund them, but to actually see them in action, and the children benefitting from them is terrific.”

Staci Cocanougher, president-elect for the foundation’s executive committee, called it rewarding, especially to have most of the presentations coming from students.

Nita Hoelscher, a retired teacher and foundation supporter, said the grants reflect how the needs of students have changed, and she was happy to see so many programs and areas reflected in the grants on display for Thursday’s showcase tour.

“It really opens the eyes of all of us to see that kids need different aspects of learning, different ways of learning,” Cocanougher said.

At Spring Creek, behavioral specialist Devin Henry showed the groups an example of one of the calm down rooms that the $6,791 grant provided for every elementary school. She said she is already thinking about how to expand it into intermediate schools also.

Every room is set up differently, but has the same tools and resources in it to help the students return to a “baseline.”

“If we catch them early before they escalate into a more aggressive or destructive behaviors, then we can catch it early and get them calm and put together and ready to go back to class with their peers,” Spring Creek special education teacher Riley Ostermann said.

Another part of it, Henry said, is teaching students how to recognize that they are frustrated or anxious and tactics they can use to calm themselves using the separate room next to the counselor’s office.

“Giving them things they need; letting them understand that this is why I feel this way, and this is what I can do instead is so much more powerful than saying, ‘OK, we’re going to go to cool down so that you can calm down,” she said.

Elizabeth Engelhardt, Consol special education teacher, who helped show off the “Putting a Button on Entrepreneurship for School Spirit” grant, said she gets goosebumps thinking about the impact of the grant, which purchased supplies for the students to make buttons and air fresheners — named “Fun Freshies” by the students — to sell on campus and, eventually, throughout the district.

Special education students can sometimes be overlooked, Engelhardt said, so she loves being able to showcase what her students are doing. Fellow Consol special education teacher Ida Smith said the campus and district administrators are good about inclusion, but this adds to those opportunities.

“This is just something that lets them be even more involved in the school culture,” Engelhardt said.

By making the buttons, Engelhardt said, the students are able to work more independently by working at one of the button-making stations.

Smith said the Fun Freshies project helps the students develop skills to work as a team and collaborate to create their scents.

Neither of the projects funded by their $1,897 grant came with lesson plans, Smith said. They developed them based on life skills they believed would benefit the students.

“Those are all goals that we have to make sure that when they do transition out that they have more functional job skills to be a part of the community,” Smith said.

In Kimberley Decker’s health science classroom at Consol, the EKG and blood pressure simulators purchased with their $6,607 grant helps students understand what it feels like to apply heart-monitoring electrodes and what to look and listen for when a person has hypertension or diabetes.

“This allows us to practice this on a simulator, and then when they go to the emergency room or in the hospital where they’re doing their clinical rotations, they at least practiced it so they know what that placement feels like,” Decker said, “because when you’re trying to find rib spaces, it’s a lot different when there’s muscle and fat tissue over it versus just the skeleton.”

The students taking the EMT course at Consol are required to have 40 hours of clinical work in the emergency room, 72 hours working on an ambulance and eight hours in respiratory therapy. None of that can be done during school hours. The new equipment prepares them for those experiences.

“Those are real, actual patients,” Decker said. “It’s not simulated patients; it’s not someone pretending to be sick. You go to the emergency room, and there’s a good chance one of them is there. If you call 9-1-1, there’s a good chance one of them is on the medic if you’re in Bryan or College Station on the weekend.”

Consol senior and EMT student Aymen Ibn ElFarouk said there is an expectation that they know how to give an EKG when they arrive on their rotation; Pao’la Velasquez-Sic said having experience with the simulators helps her feel more confident when she is faced with those real-life situations.

“You can read a book, and you can watch videos and stuff, but it’s really not helpful,” EMT student and Consol senior Laena Lindahl told the Education Foundation group. “Having this, we get hands-on experience, and of course with patients it’s completely different because they’re talking to you, they’re uncomfortable, they’re pushing you away and stuff.”

ElFarouk said they can go on to pursue paramedic certification or further medical goals. He told the group his goal is to go into trauma surgery.

“EMT basic gives us that first step,” he said.

Decker said in some cases, the course shows the students that they are not interested in the medical field, which can be just as important, saying finding that after completing college can be a costly change of mind.

Consol Principal Gwen Elder said they are blessed to be in a community that supports and values education and students’ futures through the grants.

“Some of these kids can walk out of here and earn a living beyond just a minimum wage,” she said. “That’s what I am so grateful for, for the foundation and our community and our district for supporting the workforce readiness and providing an opportunity for our kids to gain some of these skills.” Oftentimes we’re academic, academic, academic, and we know not everyone is going that route. Truly grateful, and I’m just in awe of the kids and what they gain through some of the courses that we were able to look at and the teachers for having that vision to push them beyond, ‘OK what we learn stays in here.’”

Morgan Payne-Atkinson, an Education Foundation supporter in the group, said she liked seeing how the grants are helping students with subjects they are interested in after high school and that will help them once they graduate.

Fellow supporter Deepal Shanmugam said she was happy to see the foundation supporting students in their passions.

“It was pretty amazing that they get this opportunity,” she said.

College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said the grant showcase is his second favorite event the Education Foundation hosts, behind only Grant Patrol when the money is distributed. He said it is one more example of what makes the district “exceptional.”

“What I love about this is we get to go see the back-end result of all the grants, examples of it, that were passed out in the fall,” he said. “You get to see the in-progress. You get to take this grant, this vision this teacher has submitted, and you get to go see it come to reality.”

