College Station school board members were given more specifics, payment options and proposition legalities about the 17 projects recommended by the district’s long-range facilities and bond planning committee last month when the committee asked the board to call a $350 million bond this November.

No action was taken by the College Station school board on Tuesday. Board discussion on the bond is expected to continue in July and August. The board has to take action by Aug. 21 for a bond to be put on the ballot this November.

The district’s director of communications, Chuck Glenewinkel, led the discussion by giving a detailed outline of each of the 17 projects recommended by the district’s long-range facilities and bond planning committee in May. Most projects are projected to be completed between 2025 and 2027.

Amy Drozd, the district’s chief financial officer, gave an overview of how the district would pay for the projects and how the bond would affect the tax rate. The tax impact for the issuance of bonds is estimated be a two-cent increase in the district's Interest and Sinking tax rate. Over the past five years, the district's I&S tax rate has decreased 22 cents (15.7%).

An official from VLK Architects, whom the district approved to develop its long-range facilities plan, was also on hand to provide project context.

The 17 recommended projects to be placed on the bond include: $62.2 million toward additions and renovations to College Station High School; $50.7 million toward additions and renovations to A&M Consolidated High School; $45 million toward deferred maintenance; $32.1 million toward Phase II of the district’s CTE center; $31.1 million to renovate the district’s central office; $20.1 million to renovate Consol’s Tiger Stadium; $19.9 million toward technology; $13.8 million toward a comprehensive renovation to Rock Prairie Elementary; $13.2 million to renovate both high schools’ baseball and softball fields; $13.1 million toward all three middle school athletic fields; $11.3 million toward additions and renovations to Consol’s fieldhouse; $11.2 million toward transportation; $8.3 million for additional technology; $7 million to renovate College Station’s Cougar Stadium; $5 million for land acquisition; $5 million toward district-wide safety; $1.3 million toward a cosmetology lab at College View High School.

These items would be split into four propositions due to 2019 bond election laws that now require certain projects be listed as separate propositions. These propositions currently have generic names that could be changed at a later date.

The general proposition would be $284,975,000. The football stadiums proposition, which would include renovations and expansion to the Tiger Stadium fieldhouse, Tiger Stadium and Cougar Stadium, would be $38,472,000. The technology device proposition would be $14,145,000. The baseball/softball proposition, including renovations to both high schools’ baseball and softball fields, would be $13,270,000.

Both high schools were shown to have extensive renovations and additions, according to Tuesday's presentation. Each school would have phased additions and renovations that would be completed before the fall 2026 and 2027 semesters. If approved, the renovations would increase capacity at each school to around 2,700 students. This would allow each school to operate under or at capacity for the next decade and temporarily table conversation of the district building a third high school.