CSISD $83.1 million bond focuses on renovations, maintenance items throughout district

Proposition C is $2.97 million of the total bond and is for renovations to Consol’s natatorium, which opened in 1989, and is home to the school’s swim team and other swim clubs that rent out the facility.

“It needs some attention,” Martindale said, noting the constant humidity has created wear and tear on the plaster, beams and duct work in the facility. “It’s just rough on the facilities, and there hasn’t been really a significant investment in that facility in a number of years.”

Proposition D is the final $5.035 million of the proposal and is all for projects at Consol and CSHS football stadiums. The majority are for renovations and an expansion at Consol’s field house and renovations to the press box at Tiger Field, but it will also include sound system upgrades at both stadiums.

“When it was built, the field house was top of the line, but does not compare to the much newer field house at College Station High School,” Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications for the district, said in a video about the bond.

Martindale said now is the perfect opportunity to complete these projects before growth requires the district to look at the need for new schools again.