CSISD $83.1 million bond focuses on renovations, maintenance items throughout district

Voters in the College Station school district will find four bond propositions on their ballot, all making up an $83.1 million bond proposal to address needed renovations, maintenance, upgrades, safety and security and technology throughout the district.
Unlike the previous four bonds voters have approved in 2007, 2009, 2013 and 2015, this bond does not include a new school campus.
“What this does is provide us the opportunity to kind of go back and address some of our older facilities,” College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said. “While we were in the process of building new schools so quickly over, well for a span there we did five (schools) in five years, so this lets us go back and address some of our older schools with some renovations and some maintenance things that have probably been lingering, but we haven’t gotten to because we’ve been managing the growth.”
Martindale emphasized this bond also will be done without increasing the current tax rate. The ballot will have language stating it is a tax increase. This is due to property value growth, but the tax rate will not change.
State law requires the bond proposal be separated into four votes because personal technology devices, stadiums with a capacity larger than 1,000 people and natatoriums must be voted on separate from the rest of the bond.
The four propositions are Proposition A – the general bond proposition – that includes the majority of the projects; Proposition B for personal technology devices for teachers and students specifically; Proposition C for renovations at A&M Consolidated High School’s natatorium; and Proposition D for renovations to the field house and press box at Consol’s football stadium and sound system upgrades at both Consol and College Station High School’s football stadiums.
The projects were discussed and decided upon by a committee made up of community members, district and campus administrators, teachers and board members. The committee presented the projects to the school board in June and the school board called for the bond at its July 20 meeting.
Mike Nugent, president of the College Station school board, said every campus will see some benefit from the bond projects, whether through technology, deferred maintenance needs or renovations.
“We have been so focused over the last six, seven years on opening new campuses, and those become things that you have to focus on because they’re very urgent, but there are a lot of important things that have to be taken care of now, whether it’s putting some improvements into the older campuses or the infrastructure for the technology,” he said.
The general proposition – Proposition A – is the largest of the four at $70.63 million. The bulk of the money will go toward renovations at A&M Consolidated High School, Southwood Valley Elementary School, Pebble Creek Elementary School and Cypress Grove Intermediate School.
“We’re trying to, again, renovate and bring up the quality of our older facilities, comparable to their sister schools at that grade level throughout the district,” Martindale said.
The only new construction included in the bond is phase 1 of a new district-wide Career and Technology Education facility. Phase 1 will be an ag barn for students’ animal projects, and it will have some classrooms also. The $8.205 million for the project includes land purchase for the facility that can be expanded in future years to include more CTE programs.
The general proposition also includes $3 million for land purchase if it comes available, $2.3 million for district-wide security upgrades, such as cameras and fencing, and $2.81 million for fine arts instruments and equipment.
Proposition B is $4.525 million specifically for personal technology devices for students and teachers. It will not bring the district to a 1:1 ratio for students and devices, but it moves the district in that direction.
“Some of what the pandemic exposed is all of our teachers have [desktop computers], and, really, we need to be able to pick them up and take them with us,” Martindale said. “So a part of that second proposition will be to replace some existing laptops, obviously because technology shelf life’s fairly short, but also add to the number we have available.”
Proposition C is $2.97 million of the total bond and is for renovations to Consol’s natatorium, which opened in 1989, and is home to the school’s swim team and other swim clubs that rent out the facility.
“It needs some attention,” Martindale said, noting the constant humidity has created wear and tear on the plaster, beams and duct work in the facility. “It’s just rough on the facilities, and there hasn’t been really a significant investment in that facility in a number of years.”
Proposition D is the final $5.035 million of the proposal and is all for projects at Consol and CSHS football stadiums. The majority are for renovations and an expansion at Consol’s field house and renovations to the press box at Tiger Field, but it will also include sound system upgrades at both stadiums.
“When it was built, the field house was top of the line, but does not compare to the much newer field house at College Station High School,” Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications for the district, said in a video about the bond.
Martindale said now is the perfect opportunity to complete these projects before growth requires the district to look at the need for new schools again.
“If we don’t do it now, these needs are not going to go away,” he said. “So what you’re looking at is if we don’t consider this now and get some of these things done, then in x number of years, we’ll be coming back to the community because we will need to begin to look at adding additional school facilities. … Then what you’re going to see is a dollar amount for new facilities and these same needs, so what it could do is drive up the request of what’s being asked for in the future.”
Martindale encouraged people in the College Station school district to vote on the bond, thanking the community for supporting its other bonds over the last 15 years.
“We feel good with this, and we think it would be a positive for our school district and our stakeholders,” he said. “… If it wasn’t a need, we would not be asking our taxpayers to consider it.”
For more information about the bond, go to the district’s website at csisd.org. Early voting begins Oct. 18, and Election Day is Nov. 2.