CSHS student filmmakers gain new skills through Audio Video Production program

CSHS senior Brock O’Neal, who was on the lighting crew, said one of the most rewarding aspects about “Panning for Gold” was comparing it to his earlier assignments and seeing his improvement.

Green said that growth is his favorite part about the program as well, and sometimes it comes as a result of students stepping out of their comfort zone.

“You get some students that they’re shy at first and then you see them totally change by the time they leave the program or even leave high school,” Green said.

He encouraged anyone who wants to pursue a career in the film industry to actively submit films to festivals as much as possible.

Green said he wishes more people knew about the opportunities in the Audio Video Production program with students broadcasting the CSHS football games and learning photography, in addition to studying filmmaking.

Regardless if students plan to pursue a filmmaking career, Green said they will leave the program with marketable skills and interpersonal soft skills they can take with them into any industry.

“Planning and communication, I think, are the two things that kids that come through here, even if they don’t want to do video or movies or anything like that afterward, they’ll at least have those good people skills and practical planning and communication skills that anybody in the world needs,” he said. “… Whether they’re going to use the camera knowledge or anything else afterward, it doesn’t matter. They’re going to have more experience and hopefully some maturity in the process.”

