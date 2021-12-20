CSHS Strutters represent Cougars in New York City and on journey to state championship game

The six seniors who traveled to New York missed a couple games in the Cougars’ run to the state final; however, they all constantly checked their phones and asked friends for updates on the scores.

“I remember praying so hard, hoping they would win so that we’d get to perform again at a Cougar football game, and we are very excited to say that we will get into that again,” Simpson said.

Upon their return from New York, the dancers returned to the football field for the playoffs and traveled to Arlington for the state championship game Friday where the Cougars lost 27-24 in overtime to Katy Paetow.

“Watching kids I go to school with doing what they enjoy and them having fun on the field really is so fun to watch ... but I also get to do what I enjoy and cheer them on, as well as dance during halftime and entertain the crowd,” senior Lauren Ponder said. “It’s been a very fun three years on this team, and I’m just glad that I can say I’m a Strutter and a Cougar fan.”

The run reminded Herring of the last time the Cougars went to state in 2017—that time winning it all—when the senior Strutters were eighth graders.