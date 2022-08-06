 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CSHS' Sloan selected to Boys Nation

  • 0

Cole Sloan, an incoming senior at College Station High School, was selected as one of two Texas senators for the American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C. area, July 22-29.

Boys Nation is an annual American Legion program that includes civic training, leadership development and a focus on Americanism. 

Sloan was elected Mayor at Texas Boys State, where he also served as county delegate, county chairman, state delegate and state party chairman. American Legion Post 159 in Bryan sponsored Sloan’s week at Texas Boys State, which had 800 participants. 

At College Station High School, Sloan is president of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a member of National Honor Society. His other activities and accomplishments include basketball, golf, Young Men’s Service League, Beloved and Beyond and Junior Leadership Brazos. A resident of College Station, Sloan hopes to attend Texas A&M University.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert