CSFD working to determine cause of major fire at Holleman Oaks apartments

College Station Fire Department personnel are working to determine the cause and area of origin of a major fire incident at the Holleman Oaks apartment complex near Bright Circle and Anderson Street on Monday morning.

Fourteen occupied units were affected by the fire and 30 people were displaced, according to AJ Renold, executive director for the American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter. The Red Cross was assisting displaced residents inside Grace Bible Church’s gym at its Anderson campus.

One resident was injured in jumping from a window, according to CSFD officials. The resident was treated on scene for an injury by paramedics.

Units from the Bryan Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire since it was a 2-alarm fire, according to CSFD officials.

It remains an ongoing investigation.

Structure Fire Working | HOLLEMAN OAKS | Cross Streets: ANDERSON ST/BRIGHT CR | 08:20 — College Station Fire Incidents (@CSFDIncidents) July 25, 2022

Please avoid the area Holleman Dr and Anderson. @CSTXFire is currently working a major structure fire. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) July 25, 2022