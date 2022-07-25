 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

CSFD working to determine cause of major fire at Holleman Oaks apartments

  • 0
Holleman Oaks Fire

Holleman Drive was closed from Anderson Street to Village Drive along the side of Holleman Oaks apartments where the fire took place Monday morning.

 Meredith Seaver

College Station Fire Department personnel are working to determine the cause and area of origin of a major fire incident at the Holleman Oaks apartment complex near Bright Circle and Anderson Street on Monday morning.

Fourteen occupied units were affected by the fire and 30 people were displaced, according to AJ Renold, executive director for the American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter. The Red Cross was assisting displaced residents inside Grace Bible Church’s gym at its Anderson campus.

One resident was injured in jumping from a window, according to CSFD officials. The resident was treated on scene for an injury by paramedics.

Units from the Bryan Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire since it was a 2-alarm fire, according to CSFD officials.

It remains an ongoing investigation.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Benefit for Neighbors

A group of local agencies are pulling together to host a benefit for a community member who suffered a stroke earlier this month, and his fami…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert