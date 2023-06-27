During Fred Dupriest's time living in College Station's historic Southside neighborhood, he has collected numerous photos of vehicles clumped outside of single-family homes that appear to be in the same location over many nights.

If so, that would violate a city housing law that more than four unrelated people are not allowed to live in the same home.

Dupriest said he is coordinating the Occupancy Enforcement Alliance, and he and other residents have spoken at numerous city council meetings, including last Thursday, asking that the city enforce the law. Following the council meeting, Dupriest said the council’s presentation on code enforcement was surprising.

“What we interpreted [Thursday] night was that not only are we making no movement to do those things, but we heard that there will be no enforcement for another year,” Dupriest told The Eagle on Friday. “So for two years, people are paying high taxes, based on land values created by illegal activities in their neighborhoods and that is not a Southside problem. I have visited with leadership in 35 different neighborhoods, all of which said they had the presence of over-occupied houses, and the closer you get to the campus, the more common it is.”

The College Station city council listened to updates on how the city is enforcing code enforcements, including its no-more-than four policy ordinance — established in 1939, according to city staff — that restricts the number of unrelated occupants per single-family home.

The consensus from the council was to follow staff’s recommendation and allow time to educate citizens and establish areas for shared and middle housing zoning districts, which allow for certain housing types in specific areas in town.

During the workshop discussion, City Manager Bryan Woods said Texas A&M University has been working to educate students on the no-more-than four ordinance and will provide an update to the council soon. He also said the council will receive more information regarding how to classify the offense as criminal or civil if someone is found in violation of the ordinance.

Woods also recommended the city keep a database for those in violation, which the council agreed in consensus to keep educating students and enforcing the ordinance as zoning districts are established.

“As we investigate and we look at these and we find people who are in violation, for the time being we focus on education and we communicate their names to our partners at A&M … and creating a database of these folks,” he said. “[So when] we get to this time next year ... hopefully we will all have this middle housing and these zones solved, and we can just ramp up and go towards enforcement. Obviously enforcement may change on the criminal and civil piece of it, but hopefully we will have all of that handled and we will have a clear picture.”

Dupriest suggests that the city make a decision before fall semester on how it is going to enforce the ordinance and whether it is a criminal or civil offense.

“Once the semester starts, there will be over-occupancy," he said. "Then [they can] utilize the new process and demonstrate that it will work, and if it’s not working, then [they can] continue to change and redesign whatever is limiting it from working. That is a logical progression and that is the same progression we have seen delayed and delayed. The students are very aware of the law and they have been. And I know in the Southside area we have a tremendous education effort and there is no question that the law is understood and known. It is also known that the city simply doesn’t enforce it, meaning there are no consequences.”

Woods told The Eagle in March that the city has taken no formal action to eliminate enforcement of the ordinance or grant amnesty.

Dupriest said that in their perspective as concerned citizens, enforcing means “the house that has more than four, when all is done, it no longer does; and that would be a functional definition.”

“For the city, they use the term as if it is: ‘We are trying. We investigate. We do this, we do that; but because of obvious work flow issues and flaws in the process, our process itself is not capable of collecting the information needed,’” Dupriest said.

As an overall code enforcement update, Tommy Shilling, the city’s code enforcement supervisor, told the council there are a total of five code enforcement officers that have been assigned to areas to “proactively and reactively enforce on a daily basis.”

“This year’s top code violations were [for] health and safety, [which] includes tall weeds and grass, accumulation of trash and open storage,” he said.

Shilling also said since January there were 18 violations for occupancy enforcement, and found that last year many people were unaware of the ordinance; and as they were enforcing the violations, it made more people aware of the occupancy law.

Shilling also went over examples of how they were able to notify residents when they were in violation of the code and how to get them into compliance. He showed an example of a backyard hoarding case that was in violation for health and safety; an accumulation of trash; junk vehicles; unsecured structures and more.

Residents can report code enforcement violations to the city via the See Click Fix App, or by visiting cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/commserv/code/see_click_fix.