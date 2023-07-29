College Station city councilors approved four of five rezoning requests for properties to be rezoned for middle housing use during Thursday night’s meeting at City Hall.

Areas that are eligible for middle housing include a mix of housing products: small lot single-family homes, townhouses, courtyard houses, duplexes (two units), small multiplexes (three or four units), medium multiplexes (5-12 units) and live-work units.

The city has made it clear this new zoning does not allow more than four unrelated people to live together, which has been a debate among residents and the city as to areas this can and cannot be permitted. Middle housing lends to shared housing, which does allow for more than four unrelated people to live in a single-family dwelling in the proper area.

City staff have previously stated that being zoned middle housing does not automatically allow more than four unrelated people within a home; as shared housing can be allowed within the middle housing zoning district with an additional review through a minor site plan application. Shared housing uses allow more than four unrelated people in a home, but with additional requirements, according to city staff.

Four areas along Cooner Street in College Station were approved in a 4-2 vote — councilmen Mark Smith and Dennis Maloney were opposed — to rezone from either multi-family use or duplex to middle housing. The lots that were rezoned include: a 0.28-acre lot at 207 Cooner Street; a 0.21-acre lot at 502 Cooner Street; a 0.66-acre lot at 510-514 Cooner Street; and a 0.27-acre lot at 511 Cooner Street.

The council, also in a 4-2 vote, with Smith and Maloney against, approved the rezoning from duplex to middle housing along a 0.17-acre lot at 400 Live Oak Street. However, the council unanimously approved a third rezoning request from duplex to middle housing for about 5.41 acres at 400-513 Aurora Court.

In a separate consideration, the council unanimously approved a request to change the zoning from general suburban to middle housing for about 1.05 acres at 818-826 Avenue A, where the applicant plans to build duplexes, according to city staff.

The larger debate among councilors came along Park Place and Highlands, Maryem and Luther streets. In a 3-3 vote, with councilmen Smith, Maloney and William Wright against, and Mayor John Nichols, and councilors Elizabeth Cunha and Bob Yancy in favor, the motion failed to rezone to middle housing.

The request was for lots to come into compliance by rezoning from general suburban to middle housing. The lots that were denied were along: a 0.18-acre lot at 302 Park Place; a 0.36-acre lot at 306–308 Park Place; a 0.35-acre lot at 611–613 Highlands Street; a 0.17-acre lot at 607 Maryem Street; and a 0.16-acre lot at 301 Luther Street.

The applicant, Crissy Hartl of Mitchell & Morgan LLP of College Station, was present at the meeting to answer questions from staff. During the discussion, Smith said he recalled hearing of a multitude of negative feedback when this redevelopment occurred on these lots.

“There was a lot of opposition to this,” he said. “When products first appeared in this neighborhood there was a lot of opposition.”

Michael Ostrowski, the city’s director of planning and development, said during the discussion that since the city created the shared housing use, not one has been approved legally, and since middle housing lends to shared housing, this is a way to have developers come into compliance with the city.

“They [students] do need a place to go, we have tried to identify these areas in close proximity to campus to determine walkability and having less vehicular traffic,” he said. “The owner here is to trying to [be in compliance], before the start of the school year versus waiting for October.”

He also noted the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved this rezoning request. Yancy explained his reasoning for being in support of the request.

“I trust our staff,” he said. “I do know what it is like to be a property owner whose property doesn’t comply with what the city envisions and that it is important to the greatest extent possible that you try to. This property owner is trying to. I am very mindful of Ag Shacks going in the right place. I am more keenly aware of places they don’t belong.”

Nichols also acknowledged the area they were considering was not an easy area and will be an ongoing discussion due to various factors that come into play when determining the best places for middle housing districts.

Additionally, the council received several written comments regarding each proposed zoning area. One of the written comments they received from a resident addressed the use of middle housing overall.

“It is ridiculous that permitting allows [five-bedroom] housing but then people leasing those are subject to citations because it goes against [regulations],” the comment read. “Please change the law.”

Councilwoman Linda Harvell was absent from the meeting.