The College Station City Council voted 6-1, with Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha against, to approve an amended ordinance prohibiting 18-wheel trucks and trailers from parking on the south side of Ponderosa Drive in College Station during its Aug. 10 meeting.

A similar ordinance was approved last month prohibiting parking along the south side of Ponderosa Drive, however Dan Daniel of D&D Moving & Storage said he could not receive overnight rental trucks, which are smaller than the banned 18-wheelers, through that ordinance. The change approved during the Aug. 10 meeting allows for parking on that part of the street for such smaller vehicles.

Next the council plans to hold public meetings whether 18-wheel trucks should be allowed to park on city streets at all.

A few residents spoke during the meeting, including Daniel, who said he was in favor of omitting commercial parking on the entire street and across the city because he believes the majority of truckers are not from College Station and therefore are not paying city tax dollars and are receiving “free parking.”

“Let’s follow the city of Bryan and omit parking on city streets,” he said.

According to city staff, the city of Bryan does not allow commercial truck parking anywhere in the city limits.

Randell Smith, the city’s senior traffic engineer, told the council that trucks found in violation of the new ordinance along the south side of Ponderosa Drive will receive a fine and they will replace the “NO PARKING” signs with “NO TRUCK PARKING” signs to make drivers aware of the change even though certain trucks will still be allowed to park there. All passenger vehicles, box or moving trucks or any vehicle under the gross weight of 26,001 pounds will be allowed to park on the south side of Ponderosa Drive.

Smith outlined the definitions for the different vehicle types addressed per the ordinance:

“Commercial vehicle” [also known as an 18-wheeler or semi-truck] means a motor vehicle or combination weight rating of 26,001 or more pounds, including a towed unit with a gross vehicle weight or a gross vehicle weight rating of more than 10,000 pounds; or has a gross vehicle weight or gross vehicle weight rating of 26,001 or more pounds.

“Trailer” means a vehicle without motive power designed for carrying persons, animals or property on its own structure and to be drawn by a vehicle with motive power. The term “trailer” shall include, but not be limited to, semi-trailer and utility trailer. The term “trailer” shall not include any trailer defined as a recreational vehicle.

“Truck” means any motor vehicle designed, used or maintained primarily for the transportation of property, with a manufacturer’s rated carrying capacity exceeding 2,000 pounds.

“Truck-tractor” means any motor vehicle designed or used primarily for drawing other vehicles. It is intended that the term “truck tractor” includes a motor vehicle that is otherwise a truck-tractor that may be engaged with a semi-trailer.

During a previous council meeting, city staff found these streets as specific complaint locations: Airline Drive, Balcones Drive, Birmingham Road, Brazoswood Drive, Brentwood Drive, Hilltop Drive, Midtown Drive, Pinon Drive, Ponderosa Drive, Southern Planation and Valley View Drive.

Danial Steels of College Station, who also spoke at the meeting, wanted clarification on the ordinance and shared that he has been a truck driver for 14 years. Councilman Bob Yancy asked him in the event that the ordinance stretched city-wide, what would he do to find parking.

“I would be homeless, because I couldn’t work,” Steels said in response. “Where am I going to park my truck? I can’t put it in my driveway; there is nowhere to park trucks except outside of the city limits and truck stops that are miles away. … Bryan-College Station doesn’t have truck stops, they are full, and they are not big enough.”

Yancy said in response that he didn’t know how they would be able to sort this out given that if trucks can’t park in most spaces, they are going to have to go somewhere, and asked Steels for a recommendation.

“Find a truck parking spot. Use some of this land and truckers will pay some dollars, like they would pay anywhere else at a parking garage,” he said. “Open lots that say: ‘Truckers Welcome.’”

Councilwoman Linda Harvell thanked all truck drivers and said she would not support an ordinance that did not allow any truck parking in the city.

Musa Bangura of College Station, a local truck driver, also spoke at the meeting and asked the council to consider some kind of compromise for truck drivers who are gone a majority of the day and only park late at night.

Residents will have a chance to meet with city staff and provide feedback on this topic during a public meeting about city-wide truck removal from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at City Hall.

For more information or submit feedback online, visit cstx.gov/traffic or contact Smith at 764-3695, or email rjsmith@cstx.gov.