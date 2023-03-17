Jennifer Heaton’s son, Jack, has always loved baseball. She wanted Jack, who has special needs, and other players like him to be able to play the game known as America’s pastime.

So, she gathered friends in her living room and formed a baseball team.

Today, the team is known as the Crusaders Baseball Organization, an inclusive, faith-based baseball league for children and adults with special needs. The Crusaders started in 2018 with the College Station Little League. The team joined forces with local select baseball team Pride for a few seasons before branching off on its own late last year.

“I just felt like God was calling me do something,” Heaton said, “so we put together the game and started practicing and it’s just grown from there.”

Currently, there are 64 players split into six teams in the Crusaders organization. Players range in age from 5 to in their 60s. The teams practice on Tuesdays and play games on Fridays at Travis Field in Bryan. The Crusaders’ spring season started at the beginning of March and runs through May. Games are about an hour long. Every player bats in an inning off a pitching machine or batting tee and the goal is to let each player bat at least twice per game.

“It provides so much: physical therapy, cognitive therapy, social therapy,” Heaton said. “They love their friends. They get really upset if we have to cancel and anything due to weather because they look forward to it. They develop true friendships. They love feeling like they’re part of a team. They love wearing their jerseys. They love being challenged.”

Crusaders player Jacob Zapalac plays different positions and said his team has become like family.

“The Crusaders means that is the best quality, fast pitching in the league and there’s awesome fun,” Zapalac said.

Heaton’s son, Jack, said he loves to hit and noted, “I love Coach Mom.”

“Crusaders are good,” said Jack, who is 16.

Goals are set for different players, who Heaton said have unique opportunities to ascend into leadership roles.

“I may have a player who didn’t hold his bat by himself and by the second game he does,” Heaton said. “I may have a player who doesn’t know where first base (is located) and then by the third game he can run to first, second and third base. I may have a player who couldn’t hit off the pitching machine, but then he did. I may have a player who learned it’s OK to get out and didn’t stomp his feet when he got out, but took it like a champ. I may have a player who hits the ball to fence. …

“Used to it was hard for them that they would get out and things like that, but now they’re learning they’re good enough to get out. That they are true baseball players and they are good enough to be challenged, that they can hit, they can score, they can get someone out, that they can get out and that’s OK because that’s what real baseball players do.”

Families are able to come together with other families who have children with special needs, Heaton said. Games provide a chance for families to take a break and watch and cheer on their children.

“A lot of the time, things are hard for our kids, but they get to see their kid cross home plate and cheer for them and be successful,” Heaton said.

Jamie Pivonka said she didn’t think her 22-year-old daughter Katie would be able to play. She said Heaton kept asking them to come out to try. Once they did last fall, Pivonka said they fell in love with the first game they watched and were all in.

“She loves coming,” Pivonka said of Katie. “She sings all the way up here so excited. It’s just the best thing for her.”

Pivonka said players play to win, but also share love with one another.

“So many people are seeing Jesus in our players and how hard they work to be able get out here and play and it inspires others to want to be able to do things because they see these guys overcoming so many odds and moving forward,” Pivonka said. “They’re inspirational.”

Volunteers provide an integral part to the community inclusion aspect. High schoolers and others from different select baseball teams come out and help, Heaton noted. She said she does require commitment from volunteers, but said most want to keep coming once they get to know the players.

“When you do all those things together, it builds the community up and it teaches the community our kids can work, they can contribute,” Heaton said. “There’s so much benefit in what we’re doing that’s much more beneficial than just baseball.”

One volunteer is Gavin Grant, who discovered the Crusaders on Facebook last fall and reached out to Heaton about volunteering. Grant had previous experience volunteering with Special Olympics and serving as a substitute teacher in special education classrooms.

“It’s an incredible organization for everybody involved: the players, the parents, the volunteers,” Grant said. “One of the reasons is to share God’s love for us with everybody and the other reason is to further the skills and abilities of the people coming and playing with us.”

Will Simmen volunteers with the Crusaders and became involved early on when his wife saw Heaton asked for help to secure a place to play. Simmen got in touch with the College Station parks and recreation department to secure field time.

Simmen’s 14-year-old son, Dane, also volunteers and helps coach Crusaders players.

“I’ve seen a lot of kids come out of their shell and just be more personable. It helps them with their self-confidence and things like that,” Simmen said. “From the outside looking in, I’ve seen these kids grow and it’s amazing what baseball’s done for them, how excited they get every week. I know one kid, specifically, the first practice wouldn’t get out of the car and now he talks to everybody, loves baseball.”

One challenge the Crusaders have continued to face is having accessible facilities and adequate time to practice and play, Heaton said. Some Crusaders players are wheelchair-bound or use walkers. Travis Fields, which has artificial turf fields, has proven to be more accommodating.

“We don’t always have a place and when you have 64 players, you need time and space,” Heaton said. “Everybody else sometimes takes precedence and you don’t always have a place, so we’re working on that.”

Heaton said there is no cost to play for the Crusaders, but noted they host an annual fundraiser for support. This year’s fundraiser will be a hit-a-thon in September.

“I want to continue to inspire the community to come out and support us,” Heaton said. “I would like to have a facility one day where we can train and play baseball. I want to continue to grow these players into stronger athletes and individuals.”