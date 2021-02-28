Crop damage from freeze varied across Brazos Valley

The winter storms that brought multiple days of below-freezing temperatures had a variety of effects on local agriculture, with some orchards seeing minimal — if any — damage, while greenhouses lost thousands of dollars in vegetables.
At B&E Johnson Greenhouses near Caldwell, partner Ezra Johnson said his family lost tens of thousands of dollars of tomatoes and peppers after they ran out of fuel to heat the greenhouses.
The farm’s fuel provider refilled their 500-gallon and 1,000-gallon tanks with fuel Feb. 12, before the freezing temperatures, but could not make it back out to the Johnsons again during the week due to dangerous road conditions. As of Friday, Johnson said, they were still waiting for a refill but found an alternative provider that agreed to refill the tanks to get them by.
He also got some help from the sun, which allowed the inside of the greenhouses to get up to a temperature where the heaters would not kick on — but when the skies remained overcast, the heaters were running day and night, he said.
They tried to conserve their fuel as much as possible, but there was not much they could do, he said.
“Once you burn that top section of leaves off, you can’t do anything with it, because no matter how it grows back, nobody’s going to buy it, and I don’t want to sell it that way,” Johnson said.
He lost at least three greenhouses’ worth of tomatoes and peppers.
“This is probably the worst we’ve had it over this long a period,” he said. “We’ve gotten stuff killed before, but most of the time it’s on the north end of the houses where you get little burnt spots.”
He said he will replant and hope he is not too late and that any of his customers who go to other producers in the interim come back when the replanted vegetables are ready.
Vegetables are the farm’s main crop, Johnson said, but there are other plants and flowers, such as snapdragons and petunias, that handled the cold temperatures without damage.
Before next winter season, Johnson said, he will be replacing his 500-gallon tank with a second 1,000-gallon fuel tank.
Mark Scarmardo, owner of The Farm Patch in Bryan, said a lot of their local produce was lost due to the cold temperatures.
Some farms they work with in the state, he said, had greenhouses cave in due to the weight of the snow, while others lost electricity or heat.
Many are in the process of getting ready to replant, so the crops will be available later in the season. Until then, he said, the store can get produce from states such as Florida and California, where they already have established deals.
There also could be a shortage of shrubs, he said, due to people replacing those killed by the cold weather.
Scarmardo said he hopes the farms that lost so much revenue can get disaster relief from the state or federal government.
Andy Sherrod, orchard manager for Royalty Pecan Farms in Caldwell, said they saw minimal damage in their pecan tree orchard thanks to the timing of the storms.
“Within the next two to three years, some of them are going to start moving the sap up the tree and start with the spring flush, and that would’ve most certainly caused some damage,” he said. “They are as dormant as they’re going to be, and I think that’s probably what saved them.”
In his 35 years of managing the orchard, he said, he has never seen temperatures drop lower than 15 degrees Fahrenheit and was worried what he would find once temperatures warmed up again. However, pecan trees are native to this area of the state and country, he said, and have adapted to the climate over millennia.
“They’ve been through this before, but I just haven’t been through it with them,” he said.
Fernando Guillen, assistant professor at Texas A&M and small grains and oil seed crops AgriLife Extension specialist, said the reports he is receiving from throughout the state offer cautious optimism that the winter wheat and oat crops suffered minimal damage.
Winter wheat is naturally resilient to cold temperatures, he said, but there was concern about the magnitude and duration of the temperatures.
“Based on all my interactions that I’m having with the producers and extension agents, at this point, I would say there’s a cautious positive expectation that the damage might not be as significant as what initially was inferred,” Guillen said.
He said winter wheat crops were still in a vegetative state, which helped protect them from the cold temperatures. If the freeze had come later, he said, the damage would have been economically significant.
He emphasized it will take a few more days to gauge the full scale of any damage. He expects the annual yield won’t suffer, but some crops might be briefly delayed.