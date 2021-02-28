Crop damage from freeze varied across Brazos Valley

He lost at least three greenhouses’ worth of tomatoes and peppers.

“This is probably the worst we’ve had it over this long a period,” he said. “We’ve gotten stuff killed before, but most of the time it’s on the north end of the houses where you get little burnt spots.”

He said he will replant and hope he is not too late and that any of his customers who go to other producers in the interim come back when the replanted vegetables are ready.

Vegetables are the farm’s main crop, Johnson said, but there are other plants and flowers, such as snapdragons and petunias, that handled the cold temperatures without damage.

Before next winter season, Johnson said, he will be replacing his 500-gallon tank with a second 1,000-gallon fuel tank.

Mark Scarmardo, owner of The Farm Patch in Bryan, said a lot of their local produce was lost due to the cold temperatures.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some farms they work with in the state, he said, had greenhouses cave in due to the weight of the snow, while others lost electricity or heat.