The Texas A&M Police Department introduced a new procedure for arrests for marijuana possession and requested an increased budget for new officers during the University Board of Regents meeting Wednesday night.

According to UPD Chief Mike Johnson, university police will no longer arrest individuals found to be in possession of 2 ounces or less of marijuana, citing that it’s not prosecuted sometimes.

“What we’ve decided to do, procedurally, is that if we run across someone and that’s all they have in their possession, less than two ounces of marijuana, we’re going to confiscate it and then we’re gonna release them at that time,” Johnson said. “We’re going to present that to the county attorney. If they choose to accept charges and issue a warrant then we will come back and we will make contact with that person and we will take them before the court.”

Another reason for the procedure change, Johnson said, is because some students may be coming from out of state and are unfamiliar with Texas law.

“I think that’s best for those that are involved, especially when we have so many students coming from different areas where it’s not a crime there to possess certain amounts of marijuana,” he said. “They get here and it’s a different concept for them and they’re trying to grasp that and we’re trying to work through that with them.”

County Attorney Earl Gray said Thursday that his office still plans to prosecute any marijuana possession if there is enough evidence.

“My office’s policy is that right now, marijuana is against the law; that’s the law, so we prosecute marijuana cases,” Gray said.

Typically, an arrest for marijuana possession leads to an on-site arrest, Gray said, but that the new UPD protocol would not change anything on how the county attorney prosecutes its cases.

“[UPD] are still going to turn in a probable cause report, just like they would on an on-site,” Gray said. “Then they’re also going to submit an arrest warrant and so we look at the case the same way as we would if it was on-site … and we evaluate each case independently.”

Regarding UPD’s relationship with the student population, Board of Regents member Michael Plank said during Wednesday’s meeting that officers should focus more on violent crimes.

“I think we want a UPD that is tough on crime, specifically tough on the serious things, as you mentioned earlier, safety for our students, theft all those kinds of issues,” Plank said. “We want to be known as a campus where the police are cooperating with the students and it’s a relationship-based sort of coexistence here and that the relationship is not intended for us to be brutally tough on students for things that really aren’t considered to be that critical.”

Board member Jay Graham also said that he did not want UPD to earn a reputation of targeting college students and even accused the College Station Police Department of allegedly doing so.

“We definitely know College Station PD has told me personally they kind of assume our students are guilty when they pull them over because they are students,” Graham said. “I was told by one of their sergeants that, ‘They’ve got drugs, they’ve got alcohol, they’re a student.’ And so they question and they push and they try to get them to volunteer to let them look in their car. I assume you guys [UPD] don’t assume they’re guilty when you pull them over.”

In a press release regarding Graham’s statement on the CSPD, Police Chief Billy Couch said he did not know why Graham made the statement and that his department views students just like any other members of the community.

“I cannot speak to why the regent would choose to make the statement, but I can tell you how we at the College Station Police Department feel about the student body of Texas A&M University,” Couch said. “We don’t see them as the university’s students but as community members. We are proud of our student body and enjoy the unique aspect they bring to the community. The men and women of the College Station Police Department work hard to build sustainable partnerships with all members of our community.”

Graham also said that he believes if a student is arrested by UPD there should be a system in place so that the student is not sent to the county jail.

“If we’re going to arrest a student, we don’t need to take them to Bryan,” he said. “We don’t need to take them to the county lock-up. … We need to put a facility on our campus where our students stay in our control. They don’t go to the county lock-up or the Bryan PD lock-up. We’ve got to keep them with us.”

Greg Hartman, the chief operations officer for A&M, said they have looked into holding students on campus but that such a program would be time-consuming.

“To your point, we’ve talked about [a] sobriety center in the past and there was some real momentum,” Hartman said. “Some of that momentum sort of died down. We’re still talking about it. … It’s a challenge to find the right kind of facility for that. You’ve also got liability issues and other things that we’re still working on and like I said, at one point the county and the two cities were very interested.”

Regarding the university’s security, Hartman presented a proposition to the board that would increase the current UPD budget by over 15% from $11,166,991 to $12,875,960 for the 2024 fiscal year.

“As you increase officers, you have to increase cars, walkie-talkies, uniforms [and] those kinds of things,” he said. “We’re looking to increase compensation to help with recruitment and retention.”

Johnson also said the role of UPD is ultimately to serve the public.

“For us as an organization, there’s a public service piece, there’s a law enforcement piece to what we do; we understand that,” he said. “But also, what are we doing each day that we come in contact with people to help them with life issues that confront them? That’s how we approach what we do each and every day.”

Before the vote on the proposed security budget, A&M Chancellor John Sharp said mistakes that students make when they are younger should not always stay with them from life.

“I agree with what Regent Graham and Hernandez are talking about,” he said. “I mean, I had a kid, broke in my house, stole my car, and we’ve got him in counseling and he’s making $250,000 a year as an engineer in Houston now. Thank God his parents never found out about it.

“They’re 18, 20 years old. We’ve got to figure out a way to cut them some slack without putting an arrest record on them if they’re not a danger to everybody else, in my opinion.”