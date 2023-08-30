Two women pretending to operate a cleaning service were arrested Tuesday evening after allegedly robbing a home, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaylee Marie Avery, 25, and Bobbie Marie Danielczyk, 45, have both been charged with burglary of a habitation, according to Brazos County Jail records.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery at around 7:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 11600 block of East State Highway 21.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers said they made contact with Avery and Danielczyk who claimed that they had been hired to clean the residence.

The reporting party, however, told officers that they had never hired the cleaning service and were able to name several missing items that were found within Avery and Danielczyk’s vehicle, according to police.

Among the items recovered from the vehicle was a compound bow along with various other hunting and fishing supplies all found within a crate bearing the name of the reporting party.

Burglary of a habitation is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Avery is currently being held under a $10,000 bond with Danielczyk being held under a $12,000 bond according to jail records.