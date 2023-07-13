Two men and a minor were arrested early Thursday in connection to a stolen car, according to the College Station Police Department.

College Station resident Desmond Houston, 19, and Royse City resident Kemante Deandre Temple were both arrested and charged, according to a tweet from CSPD. Officers said a 16-year-old also was charged concerning the crime.

Police said night shift officers located a stolen 2024 Kia Optima at the Southgate Apartments on Luther Street at around 5 a.m. Houston, Temple and the minor were all found within the vehicle at the time.

Houston was charged with criminal trespass while Temple was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Temple's bond amount has not been posted at the time of publication, according to Brazos County Jail records.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle is a state jail felony and is punishable by up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.