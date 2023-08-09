A former officer at a Brazos County Detention Center was taken into custody Wednesday following an investigation, according to Brazos County Jail records.

Uriah Woodard, 23, has been charged with violating the civil rights of a person in custody and improper sexual activity with a person in custody, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Officers said in July the sheriff’s officer received a report that Woodard was allegedly bringing contraband into the jail facility.

On July 20, police said they discovered that Woodard had a sexual encounter with an inmate and an investigation was conducted into both allegations.

The sheriff’s office said it is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and accountability, and that it takes all allegations seriously.