A Bryan man has pled guilty to possession of an extensive collection of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Scott Thomas Provost, 64, was arrested in February 2022 by the FBI and pled guilty to the charges on Jan. 6 of this year, according to the U.S. Southern District of Texas Attorney’s Office.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner sentenced Provost to a total of 262 months of imprisonment, ordered him to pay restitution to the identified victims and remain under supervised release from 10 years after he is released, according to the attorney’s office.

Special Agent in Charge James Smith said this was the largest recovery of child pornography that the Bryan FBI office has ever investigated.

According to the attorney’s office, Provost first caught the attention of the FBI after he was identified to be using a private peer-to-peer network to store and collect data.

The attorney’s office said officers executed a search warrant of Provost’s house in January 2022 where over 6,000 videos and over 300,000 images of child sexual assault were found.