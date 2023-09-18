Bike, pedestrian paths in works in College Station
The city of College Station Bicycle, Pedestrian and Greenways Advisory Board reviewed two recommendations for adding additional bicycle, pedestrian and shared-use pathways across the city.
During the board’s Monday meeting, two presentations were given on the the Northeast Gateway Redevelopment Plan and The Wellborn District Plan.
The Northeast Gateway plan would consist of two subareas: “The Crossing” located north of Lincoln Avenue to Conner Street, and “Eastgate Main” located south of Lincoln Avenue to George Bush Drive East.
According to the board’s presentation, The Crossing subsection would provide a safe and connected multi-modal mobility system to support all modes of transportation throughout the area.
The Eastgate subsection would improve and strengthen the existing infrastructure to support a greater diversity of travel methods.
The Wellborn Plan recommends eight actions with the goal of improving efficiency while preserving the rural character of the area.
- Add a new two-lane minor collector connection from the extension between McCullough Road and Brewster Drive to Barron Cut-off Road.
Revise various proposed sidewalks and bicycle facilities to shared-use paths.
Revise the proceed bicycle route to a shared-use path along I&GN road.
Add a shared-use path along F.M. 2154.
Add a shared-use path along McCullough Road.
Extend Live Oak Street from its current terminus near Church Street to McCullough Road.
Relocate the existing railroad crossing at South Dowling Road to align with the Royder Road intersection with F.M. 2154.
Evaluate an alternative entrance into the Shiloh subdivision to potentially close the railroad crossing at Butte Drive.
The planning and zoning commission will review the Northeast Gateway Plan on Thursday and the city council will hear the plan Sept. 28.
The Wellborn Plan will be reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the city council on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, respectively.