Revise various proposed sidewalks and bicycle facilities to shared-use paths.

Revise the proceed bicycle route to a shared-use path along I&GN road.

Add a shared-use path along F.M. 2154.

Add a shared-use path along McCullough Road.

Extend Live Oak Street from its current terminus near Church Street to McCullough Road.

Relocate the existing railroad crossing at South Dowling Road to align with the Royder Road intersection with F.M. 2154.

Evaluate an alternative entrance into the Shiloh subdivision to potentially close the railroad crossing at Butte Drive.