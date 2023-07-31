A Navasota man was arrested early Sunday for allegedly possessing a large amount of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) after attempting to run from officers and dispose of the narcotics, according to the College Station Police Department.

Truman Braeden Ray Garza, 22, was charged with possession of a penalty group 2 drug in an amount between four and 400 grams, police said.

On Sunday at around 2:20 a.m., officers said they responded to a disorderly conduct report of a man, later identified as Garza, arguing with another group of men at Northgate and shouting racial slurs. Upon arriving on the scene, police said Garza began running and continued to run after police identified themselves.

According to officers, Garza dropped a small bag containing multi-colored tablets, later identified as MDMA, as police continued to pursue him. Garza was eventually apprehended and placed under arrest after the bag of MDMA was recovered, according to police.

Possession of MDMA in an amount between four and 400 grams is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Garza is being held under a $25,000 bond, according to Brazos County Jail records.