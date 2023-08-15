A man was arrested Monday in Centerville for assaulting an elderly man at Woody’s Smokehouse, according to a press release from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:04 p.m. Monday, officers said police responded to a report that shots had been fired inside the smokehouse.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kevin Anderson had entered the business and aggressively approached multiple customers before heading to the restroom where police said he knocked an elderly man unconscious and continued to assault him.

Officers said a licensed-to-carry holder then attempted to intervene and stop the assault before he too was assaulted by Anderson.

After being pushed to the ground by Anderson, police said the licensed-to-carry holder fired two rounds hitting Anderson once in the right arm. Anderson then fled the scene and was later located in a car on the shoulder of IH-45, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said Anderson was transported by helicopter to St. Joseph emergency room in Bryan and later taken to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston to be treated.

Another victim was taken to St. Joseph Hospital where he was treated for his injuries, officers said.

None of the parties involved were citizens of Leon County according to the sheriff’s office and the case is currently under investigation with assistance from the Texas Rangers.